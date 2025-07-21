2025-08-03 Sunday

Stablecoin or CBDC? Tether’s latest freeze adds fuel to decentralization debate

Following its latest freeze of nearly $86K in stolen USDt, Tether’s enforcement capabilities are again in the spotlight — raising questions about centralized control in stablecoin ecosystems.
PANews2025/07/22 01:40
DeFi user loses $1.2m on fake Uniswap site as phishing scams flood Google Ads

Crypto phishing websites are becoming increasingly difficult to stop, and big tech is not doing enough to stop them.
Crypto.news2025/07/22 01:28
Tron founder Justin Sun to join Blue Origin’s next spaceflight

As Tron founder Justin Sun prepares to cross the Kármán line, he joins a diverse team of adventurers, philanthropists, and innovators, each with a story as compelling as his $28 million charity bid that first secured his seat.
Crypto.news2025/07/22 01:12
$3.4B in Ethereum Gone Forever – 912K ETH Lost to Irreversible Errors

Key Takeaways: 912,296.82 ETH tokens are permanently inaccessible, according to public blockchain records. BlackRock’s ETHA led ETF inflows, bringing total U.S. Ethereum ETF inflows to $5.5B. Ethereum’s self-custody model offers no built-in recovery for user-side errors. A recent GitHub post published by Coinbase Head of Product Conor Grogan has documented over 912,000 ETH that have been permanently lost due to user error or protocol failures, representing more than 0.76% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. Grogan compiled wallet addresses from public records, contract audits, and community-sourced data. The analysis excludes unknown lost-key events, covering only ETH that is provably inaccessible. A Total of 912,296.82 ETH Lost “To be clear, this $3.4B+ number significantly undershoots the actual lost/inaccessible ETH amount,” Grogan wrote. “It just covers instances where Ethereum is locked forever.” “For example, it doesn’t cover all lost private keys or things like Genesis wallets that have been forgotten,” said Grogan. Based on my research, a minimum of 913,111 Ethereum is lost forever due to user error. This is 0.76%+ of ETH supply, or $3.43 billion in lost funds If we include EIP‑1559 burned ETH (5.3M), then >5% of all ETH ever made ($23.42B) have been permanently destroyed pic.twitter.com/IlTduN7Kzx — Conor (@jconorgrogan) July 20, 2025 Major losses include 306,000 ETH trapped in a Parity multisig contract once used by the Web3 Foundation, 60,000 ETH from the failed QuadrigaCX exchange, and 11,500 ETH lost by the Akutars NFT project due to a contract error. Grogan also identified 25,000 ETH manually sent to a known burn address. The dataset incorporates findings from researcher Johannes, who documented over 12,000 ETH lost due to wallet typos, and credits contributions from Tayvano and J6sp5r. Grogan said future updates will expand the dataset to cover situations such as North Korean losses and cases involving unrecoverable private keys. Ethereum ETFs Grow with Record Inflows Ethereum ETFs have drawn over $5.5 billion in total inflows, with $3.3 billion added since mid-April. The renewed demand follows a rise in Ethereum basis yield and stronger futures activity. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led with $489 million in inflows on July 17, its highest on record. ETHA brought in $1.25 billion across five sessions, raising BlackRock’s ETH ETF holdings to $6.94 billion. U.S. Ethereum ETFs collectively saw $726.74 million in daily inflows on July 17, beating the previous record. Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s mini trust added $113.31 million and $54.18 million, respectively. The persistence of lost Ethereum indicates the protocol’s strict finality and lack of recourse for user-side errors. Unlike traditional financial systems that offer chargebacks or custodial recovery, Ethereum’s self-custody model makes asset recovery functionally impossible once certain errors occur. Institutional exposure now grows through vehicles like ETFs, making user education and wallet safety increasingly relevant. Preventing future losses will likely depend more on improved tooling and standards than changes to the protocol itself. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Can lost ETH ever be recovered through upgrades or forks? No. Ethereum’s consensus design does not allow selective access changes without a hard fork, which would require broad network coordination and is highly unlikely. Could other chains implement loss-recovery tools without compromising decentralization? Some newer chains experiment with programmable recovery functions or guardian models, but these involve tradeoffs in user control and system trust assumptions. How is ETH loss accounted for in monetary policy models or supply tracking? Lost ETH is not officially removed from circulating supply metrics, but is often considered when estimating effective supply and scarcity. Do ETFs holding ETH face specific technical risks from these loss patterns? While ETFs use custodians to minimize risk, operational security failures in staking, slashing, or private key management could still create large-scale losses.
CryptoNews2025/07/22 01:03
Publicly traded BTCS acquires 26,666 in ETH, holds $242m in treasury

Ethereum treasury firm BTCS significantly expanded its ETH holdings, now worth more than $200 million.
Crypto.news2025/07/22 00:14
Bitcoin’s Quantum Countdown Has Already Begun, Warns Veteran Hacker

A cybersecurity veteran turned quantum infrastructure CEO warns that the cryptocurrency industry is dangerously unprepared for the imminent threat of quantum computing to blockchain security. David Carvalho, CEO of post-quantum infrastructure firm Naoris Protocol and a former ethical hacker since age 13, claims that quantum computers could silently dismantle Bitcoin’s cryptographic foundations within years, not decades. His warning comes as governments and tech giants already implement “harvest now, decrypt later” strategies, collecting encrypted blockchain data today for future decryption by quantum computers. Today, approximately 30% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, roughly 6-7 million BTC , sits vulnerable in older address formats that expose public keys directly to potential quantum attacks. Understanding the Quantum Threat to Bitcoin’s Core Security Unlike traditional computers, which process information in binary bits of 0s and 1s, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, or “qubits,” that can exist in multiple states simultaneously through a property called superposition. This quantum advantage allows these machines to perform calculations exponentially faster than classical computers for specific mathematical problems, particularly those involving large number factorization. Bitcoin’s security relies on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), specifically the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), which creates a mathematical relationship between public and private keys. Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm used by Bitcoin (Source: Learn Me A Bitcoin ) Current computers would require billions of years to reverse-engineer a private key from its corresponding public key due to the computational complexity of solving the discrete logarithm problem underlying ECC. However, mathematician Peter Shor demonstrated in 1999 that quantum computers could solve these factorization problems exponentially faster using Shor’s algorithm . This breakthrough would render obsolete the one-way mathematical function that protects Bitcoin wallets, enabling quantum computers to derive private keys from exposed public keys. Carvalho believes this countdown has already begun because adversaries are systematically collecting encrypted blockchain data under the “harvest now, decrypt later” model. “The adversaries collecting encrypted blockchain data right now aren’t waiting to attack today,” Carvalho explained , “They’re building data sets for tomorrow.” ⁉️ Up to 30% of all Bitcoin in circulation could be at risk of theft when Q-Day arrives in three years, according to Naoris CEO David Carvalho. #BTC #QuantumComputing #Crypto https://t.co/nuaDec03hz — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 21, 2025 Bitcoin addresses fall into different vulnerability categories, with Pay-to-Public-Key (P2PK) formats directly exposing public keys and making them immediate targets for quantum attacks. Reused Pay-to-Pubkey-Hash (P2PKH) addresses also become vulnerable once their owners move funds, as the transaction reveals the previously hidden public key. Due to the accelerating development in quantum computing, federal agencies, such as NIST, have warned since 2022 about the urgent need to adopt quantum-resistant algorithms. Bitcoin users holding funds in older address formats face the highest immediate risk, while node operators and mining infrastructure could become targets for broader network compromise attempts. Crypto’s Collision Course With Advanced Computing The quantum threat to Bitcoin reflects a broader technological inflection point where traditional cryptographic assumptions may no longer hold across digital infrastructure. Major technology companies, including IBM, Google, and Microsoft, are advancing quantum processors with ambitious timelines, with some targeting millions of qubits within this decade. The joint weapon of quantum computing with artificial intelligence creates, as Carvalho describes, an even more perilous scenario, where AI systems could automatically scan blockchain networks for vulnerabilities while quantum processors compromise cryptographic protections. Financial institutions are beginning to acknowledge these risks, with companies like BlackRock noting quantum threats in Bitcoin ETF filings and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino warning about the impact of quantum computing on inactive wallets . 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The threat timeline varies among experts, with estimates ranging from 2027 to the mid-2030s for quantum computers capable of breaking Bitcoin’s cryptographic security. “When the tech catches up, they’ll unlock a decade of secrets in minutes,” Carvalho warned, emphasizing that quantum attacks won’t announce themselves with dramatic computational displays. The key question remains whether legacy cryptocurrencies can adapt fast enough, or if quantum-resistant blockchains will take the lead in the race to secure digital value.
CryptoNews2025/07/22 00:03
Solana pumped 17,100% in 8 months in 2021; These 3 coins could do the same

Solana’s 17,100% surge in 2021 set the standard, and in 2025, coins like Little Pepe, Dogecoin, and Cardano are catching attention as the next big breakout contenders. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/22 00:00
H100 Group purchased an additional 140.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 510 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 21 that H100 Group purchased an additional 140.25 bitcoins at an average price of 1,169,277 Swedish kronor per bitcoin. The group's total bitcoin holdings have now
PANews2025/07/21 23:55
U.S. Treasury to review scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in future

PANews reported on July 21 that the US Treasury Department will review the scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in the future.
PANews2025/07/21 23:47
Mercurity Fintech reaches $200 million SOL funding agreement with Solana Ventures

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding signed a $ 200 million equity credit agreement with Solana Ventures to advance its Solana
PANews2025/07/21 23:42

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position