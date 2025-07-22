MEXC Exchange
James Wynn's PEPE and DOGE long orders were partially liquidated, and the floating loss still exceeded US$800,000
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) and DOGE (10x leverage) long positions were partially liquidated, and he currently still holds
PANews
2025/07/22 13:02
Breaking the circle: A comparison of stablecoin regulatory policies in 12 countries
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher The disruptive effect of stablecoins is continuing to expand. From related topics that frequently appear on TikTok's hot search list, to traditional financial bloggers
PANews
2025/07/22 13:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and currently has a floating loss of nearly $3 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and is currently suffering losses again, with a loss
PANews
2025/07/22 12:58
Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange
Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 12:42
Ethereum ZK track is on the rise again, a comprehensive exploration of ZK network Succinct
Author: jaehaerys Compiled by: Felix, PANews Key points: What is Succinct Prover Network? This is a decentralized zero-knowledge proof (ZK) generation market based on Ethereum. It aims to connect requesters
PANews
2025/07/22 12:30
Bank of England considers shelving digital pound plans
PANews reported on July 22 that according to foreign media reports, Bank of England officials are considering suspending plans for a digital pound for the public due to growing doubts
PANews
2025/07/22 12:28
UBS: Stablecoins will boost net demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries, and there is still room for short-term debt supply
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, UBS had previously expected that the rapid expansion of the proportion of short-term U.S. Treasury bonds in tradable debt had
PANews
2025/07/22 12:27
Financial Times: JPMorgan Chase explores lending against clients’ cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 22 that according to a report by Zhitong Finance citing the Financial Times, unnamed sources revealed that JPMorgan Chase may start using customers' crypto assets directly
PANews
2025/07/22 12:24
Malicious robots reappear in Solana ecosystem: Private key leak trap hidden in configuration files
Author: Joker&Thinking Edited by: KrsMt. background In early July 2025, the SlowMist security team received a request for help from a victim user, asking for assistance in analyzing the cause
PANews
2025/07/22 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/22 11:58
