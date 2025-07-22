MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow
BTC
$112,677.31
-1.30%
ETH
$3,413.6
-4.08%
NET
$0.00011143
+0.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:45
Grayscale addresses transferred more than 314 BTC to Coinbase, with a total value of more than $37.5 million
PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain data showed that at 21:18 Beijing time, Grayscale’s two Bitcoin Trust addresses transferred 235.99 and 78.66 BTC to Coinbase Prime respectively, totaling 314.65
BTC
$112,677.31
-1.30%
MORE
$0.10022
+2.82%
TRUST
$0.0005207
+0.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:42
CertiK releases Skynet stablecoin rating report: USDT, USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD lead the pack
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the Skynet Stablecoin Panorama Report for the First Half of 2025 released by Web3 security company CertiK, the total global stablecoin supply
USDC
$1.0001
-0.01%
PACK
$0.01952
-15.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:36
ZachXBT: Crypto Beast deactivates X account, may return with a new name
PANews reported on July 22 that according to ZachXBT , Crypto Beast has just deactivated its X account and is expected to reappear in a few days and may change
MAY
$0.04946
-1.25%
CHANGE
$0.00217904
-3.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:32
Several members of the U.S. Senate released a draft on market structure, focusing on the regulation of crypto assets
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , Tim Scott , Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Lummis , Hagerty and Moreno jointly released the much-anticipated
U
$0.01104
+0.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:26
U.S. Congress releases draft to discuss cryptocurrency market structure
According to PANews on July 22, the U.S. Congress released a draft discussion on the cryptocurrency market structure.
U
$0.01104
+0.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:23
Solana validator Somos Axolotl launches Web3-powered conservation in Mexico City
First non-profit Solana validator is spearheading an initiative aimed at protecting the endangered Axolotl.
CITY
$0.9635
+1.73%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 21:18
SAVVY MINING Launches a New Free Mining Application Platform
SAVVY MINING , a leading cloud-based cryptocurrency mining company, announces the official launch of its revolutionary new free mobile app. The app redefines global digital asset mining by allowing users to easily start mining with a simple, sustainable and profitable solution that can be configured in just minutes. With this new mobile app, users can mine top cryptocurrencies without hardware costs or technical knowledge. Anyone can earn daily passive income directly from their phone securely and fully automatically. AI-Powered, 100% Green Energy, Efficient Operation At the heart of the SAVVY MINING mobile solution is an advanced AI engine that intelligently manages mining schedules. This technology increases efficiency tenfold while reducing operating costs. All mining activities are fully powered by renewable energy, minimizing environmental impact and helping investors strike a balance between profit and sustainable practices. Users benefit from continuous, automated mining. Profits are automatically generated once the app is activated. This makes it easier for both new and experienced investors to build a cryptocurrency portfolio. The platform offers a variety of stable income contracts. For more information, visit the official website. Get Started Quickly and Seamlessly with Passive Income SAVVY MINING makes getting started easy and convenient. Here’s how: Download the app now: SAVVY MINING is available for iOS and Android. Register in seconds: Sign up with your email address, no long forms to fill out. Start now: Activate mining with a tap; the app connects to powerful global computing resources. Daily earnings: Your earnings are calculated daily and transferred instantly to your personal wallet. Boost your earnings: Share your referral code to unlock bonus points and extra cashback. Advanced Features for Modern Crypto Enthusiasts The SAVVY MINING platform offers advanced features for increased security and profitability: $15 Welcome Bonus: New users get a $15 bonus when they sign up, and get an immediate $0.60 daily earnings. Fully remote control: monitor and manage your mining activities anytime, anywhere. Secure: McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide industry-leading security to protect every transaction. 24/7 global mining: continuous mining and multi-lingual customer support. Rich contract types: from short-term trials to complex long-term plans, we have a contract that suits you. Get Ready for the Next Wave of Cryptocurrency Market analysts predict that the price of Bitcoin may exceed $180,000. This shows that digital asset mining has a bright future. With more than 8 million users worldwide, SAVVY MINING is leading this change, providing innovative, transparent and smart systems to help users identify emerging trends. SAVVY MINING is transforming cryptocurrency income into a simple, secure and sustainable direction. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader looking for automated growth, the free mobile platform provides you with the tools to accumulate real wealth without complex processes or initial hardware costs. Visit the official website now to learn more about mining contracts or start earning passive cryptocurrency income immediately.
APP
$0.003947
+2.62%
TAP
$0.336
+0.90%
MAY
$0.04946
-1.25%
CLOUD
$0.07531
-9.98%
FUTURE
$0.14877
-1.56%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/22 21:16
Western Union joins stablecoin race, eyes crypto partnerships — CEO
Western Union is exploring stablecoin integration for cross-border transfers, conversions and digital wallets, positioning it as an innovation opportunity.
CROSS
$0.27085
-9.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:10
Powell said nothing about monetary policy in his latest meeting speech
PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a welcome speech at a regulatory conference today, but as expected, he did not make any controversial or news-making
NOT
$0.001976
-3.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 21:06
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position