Altcoin Season Breakout: SUI, ARB, GALA Jump 65-85% to Lead Q4 2025 Rally

Bitcoin and Ethereum may dominate crypto discourse, but the second half of 2025 is shaping up to reward a different class of assets that build quietly with utility as Altcoin season intensifies. As capital begins to rotate into tokens that combine infrastructure, governance, and usability, three underappreciated names are emerging: SUI, ARB, and GALA. These tokens are often ignored in mainstream narratives, yet their ecosystems, user metrics, and upcoming milestones position them for a potential breakout in Q3 and Q4. SUI: The Underestimated L1 Gaining Users Sui has developed a distinct approach among Layer 1 blockchains. Its object-based structure and parallel execution support faster, more scalable applications. Despite offering features such as zkLogin and sponsored gas to improve user experience, SUI remains less discussed compared to networks like Ethereum or Solana. Most infra today assumes you’re building alone. The Sui Stack assumes you’re building together – collaborating with users, data, other apps, and agents. It’s not just new plumbing. It’s a rethink of how software is supposed to work. Here’s how 👇 pic.twitter.com/vLk16yCmVe — Sui (@SuiNetwork) July 17, 2025 That may be changing. By mid-2025, total value locked (TVL) on Sui exceeded $580 million, based on DeFiLlama data. Activity in native DeFi platforms and early traction in GameFi are helping to build momentum. Applications like DeepBook and Navi Protocol are active on the network, while its Move-based development environment is attracting focused interest. With a market cap of over $13 billion and growing engagement levels, including 2.4 million interactions tracked by LunarCrush, Sui is seeing increased traction despite limited media focus. Sui is currently trading at $3.96 , 66% up from 30 days ago. ARB: A Governance Token Gaining Strategic Control Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer 2 network by TVL, yet the ARB token has not reflected that strength in its valuation. As of July 2025, ARB has a $2.5 billion market cap, even though Arbitrum secures over $14 billion in assets and handles large volumes across its applications. The difference now is the role of governance. Token holders are actively directing ecosystem decisions through the Arbitrum DAO, including a recent $200 million allocation to support gaming development. The rollout of Stylus, an upgrade allowing the use of programming languages like Rust and C++, may encourage broader participation from developers. As protocol use continues to expand and the DAO’s treasury oversight grows more visible, ARB may start reflecting its broader network influence. Arbitrum (ARB) has seen an 85% increase in the past month, driven by Altcoin season, and is trading at $0.48 now. GALA: From Speculative Token to Platform Asset GALA, once widely traded during the 2021 cycle, has shifted focus to building a structured Web3 ecosystem. The token now supports multiple functions across Gala Games, including in-game payments , NFT activity, and node infrastructure. While media attention has faded since its early surge, development within the platform continues. Mirandus is FREE to play until July 28th! No Exemplar? No problem. Enter the realm as a Hollow and explore a world of magic, monsters, and fortune. Your adventure begins now → https://t.co/iqj9B7dV9q #Mirandus #GalaGames pic.twitter.com/gKsvssV0Zh — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) July 18, 2025 In 2025, games such as Mirandus and Legends Reborn are nearing release, while Gala Film and Gala Music are gaining support from creators. GalaChain is being steadily decentralized, and node activity is expanding. GALA now has a market cap of around $900 million. Still, community interaction is climbing. July saw 265,000 engagements and nearly 4,000 social mentions. If the broader GameFi sector sees renewed interest, Gala’s multi-application approach may gain new relevance. The price of GALA has surged by 65% over the past 30 days and is currently trading at $0.02. The Case for Asymmetric Upside SUI, ARB, and GALA offer practical utility with limited exposure. While the market continues to focus on major tokens, these projects are seeing measurable progress in development and user participation. If capital continues shifting toward use-case-driven assets during Altcoin season , these under-recognized names could benefit from renewed interest in the months ahead.
2025/07/23 01:21
What the market is telling us about altcoin season?

Are signs like falling Bitcoin dominance, rising funding rates, and altcoin breakouts enough to declare that a full altcoin season has begun? Bitcoin climbs, altcoins gain attention Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high near $123,000 in mid-July 2025, extending its…
2025/07/23 01:15
PNC Bank taps Coinbase to bring crypto to clients

PNC Bank, one of the largest lenders in the U.S. and a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, is partnering with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to bring digital assets and related solutions to its clients.
2025/07/23 01:10
Telegram’s TON Wallet goes live in US with eye on 87 million users

Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet has officially launched in the U.S., making self-custody and crypto transactions available to one of the app’s largest national audiences.
2025/07/23 01:07
Bitcoin Miner Mawson Fires CEO, Files Fraud Lawsuit – What’s Going On?

Key Takeaways: Mewawalla’s dismissal follows broader scrutiny of executive pay practices in crypto infrastructure firms. The lawsuit marks Mawson’s second major legal dispute in 2025, both linked to operational asset control. Canaan’s ongoing expansion at Mawson’s site continues despite parallel litigation. Bitcoin miner Mawson Infrastructure has fired its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, for cause, accusing him of breaching fiduciary duties and engaging in fraud. According to TheMinerMag , the board placed Mewawalla on administrative leave shortly after notifying him of potential termination on May 30. By July 8, his removal became official. Bitcoin Miner Mawson Sues Ex-CEO Mawson has also filed a lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery seeking damages and the return of compensation awarded earlier this year. In February, the board approved a $2.5 million cash bonus, 1.2 million restricted stock units, and a salary increase to $1.2 million for Mewawalla. The company cited “high-performing” leadership in that announcement. In a July 17 letter to Mawson’s board, Mewawalla disputed the accusations, stating he “respectfully and vigorously” disagreed with the company’s account. He referred to the board’s own prior filings, which credited him with 36% revenue growth and improved gross margins during his tenure. The company named General Counsel Kaliste Saloom as interim CEO. Mewawalla’s board seat has also been revoked. The lawsuit filed against Mewawalla has not yet been made public, and the company has not released further details about the specific misconduct alleged. Mewawalla has not publicly responded beyond his letter to the board. 🔋 AI firms are now using excess data center power to mine Bitcoin, helping to stabilize grids and improve energy efficiency. #Bitcoin #Mining #AI #RenewableEnergy https://t.co/8ZnTfdRETq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 11, 2025 Second Legal Dispute in 2025 The complaint marks the second major legal dispute involving Mawson this year. In March, NYDIG’s parent company, Stone Ridge, and its mining subsidiary, Consensus Colocation, sued Mawson for allegedly taking control of 20,000 ASIC miners worth $30 million hosted at a facility in Midland, Pennsylvania. Mawson has since signed a new agreement with Canaan to host over 17,000 new units at the same Midland site. The three-year deal includes approximately 64 megawatts of capacity and supports Canaan’s 4.7 EH/s hashrate expansion in North America. The leadership change comes as the mining firm seeks to stabilize operations and attract partners in a competitive colocation market. Pending legal outcomes may influence future contractual relationships and financing terms. The incident reveals ongoing governance challenges in the crypto mining sector, where executive pay and accountability remain under heightened scrutiny. Boards may face increased pressure to justify incentive structures and enforce oversight mechanisms in such a volatile environment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role does fiduciary duty play in crypto-native firms with hybrid operational models? In companies operating both infrastructure and financial services, fiduciary obligations may cover both traditional shareholders and tokenholders, adding complexity to governance enforcement and dispute resolution. How might this affect Mawson’s ability to secure future equipment or hosting partnerships? Ongoing legal disputes and leadership changes can raise counterparty risk concerns. Equipment manufacturers and hosting partners may renegotiate terms or delay new agreements pending resolution. Could regulatory agencies get involved? While the current proceedings are civil, if fraud is substantiated, state or federal regulators may initiate separate enforcement action depending on the facts.
2025/07/23 00:48
Foreign media: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project as the startup is
2025/07/23 00:06
a16z leads $15 million seed round for Poseidon to advance decentralized data layer for AI

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , the well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz ( a16z ) led a $ 15 million seed round of financing
2025/07/23 00:02
Coinbase adds BNKR, JITOSOL, and MPLX to its asset roadmap

PANews reported on July 22 that Coinbase Assets released a message on the X platform, saying that today, three assets, BankrCoin ( BNKR ), Jito Staked SOL ( JITOSOL )
2025/07/22 23:57
US President Trump: Interest rates should be lowered by 3 percentage points, or even lower

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump talked about Powell: He will be out soon anyway. Trump also said: Powell keeps interest rates too high.
2025/07/22 23:49
What does the US GENIUS Act mean for stablecoins?

The Genius Act is a US law aimed at establishing federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, setting rules for reserves, redemption rights, and licensing requirements.
2025/07/22 23:46

