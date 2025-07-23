2025-08-03 Sunday

Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed
Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter said that the crypto prediction market platform Polymarket is considering whether to launch its own customized
Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round

PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today

PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
21Shares Submits S-1 Documents Related to ONDO ETF to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Blcok, 21Shares has submitted an application to launch an ETF that tracks the native token ONDO of the RWA platform Ondo
How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs

While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments.
