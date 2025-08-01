2025-08-03 Sunday

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

According to PANews on August 1st, Michael Saylor stated in an interview with CNBC that Strategy may purchase up to 1.5 million bitcoins, equivalent to holding over 7.14% of the
PANews2025/08/01 20:57
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

According to CoinDesk, the supply of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has surpassed $8.4 billion, increasing by over $3.14 billion in 20 days. This increase surpasses the inflows into BlackRock's flagship
PANews2025/08/01 20:54
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the futures market suggests that traders believe there is a 75% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by
PANews2025/08/01 20:38
Algorand unveils 2025-26 roadmap as ALGO price risks sliding to $0.20

The Algorand Foundation has announced its 2025-26 roadmap after a robust Q2 showing. Meanwhile, ALGO price eyes a possible retracement to $0.20. The Algorand Foundation today announced its comprehensive roadmap for 2025 and beyond, targeting four key strategic pillars: Web3…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:37
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the number of new non-farm payrolls in May was revised from 144,000 to
PANews2025/08/01 20:34
The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in the United States in July were 73,000, compared to expectations of 110,000. The previous value
PANews2025/08/01 20:30
Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block's data dashboard, in July, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)'s Solana (SOL) futures trading volume and open interest both more than
PANews2025/08/01 20:27
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:21
OpenAI completes $8.3 billion in financing, with a valuation of $300 billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, citing the New York Times, OpenAI has raised $8.3 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion. OpenAI plans to obtain $40
PANews2025/08/01 20:18

