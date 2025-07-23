MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers
The cryptocurrency industry empowers users to manage their funds and investments directly, without relying on intermediaries. However, growing attention from regulatory bodies — such as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) — is making it increasingly difficult to operate with digital assets. In spring 2025, for example, Ukraine’s central bank began scrutinizing crypto cards, while […] Сообщение Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
BANK
$0.05192
-6.63%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/23 15:23
CryptoQuant analyst: Ethereum may experience a pullback in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large
PANews reported on July 23 that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan said that Ethereum has recently risen sharply and may experience a correction in the short term, but the magnitude and
NOT
$0.001977
-3.41%
MAY
$0.04935
-1.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 15:13
Jack Dorsey’s Square begins onboarding merchants for Bitcoin payments
Square, the point-of-sale unit of Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc., has started onboarding merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. The rollout, confirmed by Dorsey in a July 23 post on X, marks the first phase of a wider program to enable Bitcoin…
BLOCK
$0.1932
+13.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 15:00
Analysis: Retail leverage soared before FOMC, key positives may emerge in late summer
PANews reported on July 23 that Matrixport said in today's chart that in the past two weeks, Bitcoin open interest has increased significantly by $6 billion, and the annualized funding
MAY
$0.04935
-1.47%
OPEN
$0.0000001006
+54.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 14:58
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation
PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 14:48
US looks to grab $7.1M in crypto from oil and gas investment scam
Federal prosecutors in Seattle are looking to win forfeiture of millions worth of crypto tied to an investment scheme in the hope of distributing it to victims.
LOOKS
$0.019512
+0.78%
SCAM
$0.0001388
+2.05%
WIN
$0.00005508
-3.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 14:40
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion stayed by SEC hours after approval
Shortly after approving the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund conversion, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paused the decision for a full Commission review. So, why is the SEC halting approvals? On July 22, the SEC’s Division of Trading and…
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
U
$0.01107
+0.27%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
INDEX
$1.25
-1.49%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 14:27
Who will win the 2028 U.S. Presidential Election? – Here are Polymarket’s top picks
Polymarket’s betting pool on public figures that could become the next President of the United States has attracted over $1.1 million in participation. So far, J.D Vance is in the lead with 28% odds. Who do you think will win…
HERE
$0.000459
+6.74%
D
$0.03117
-4.99%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
U
$0.01107
+0.27%
FAR
$0.000159
-5.35%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 14:25
PIMCO: Trump may reshape the Fed through personnel appointments
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) economist Tiffany Wilding pointed out in a report that although US President Trump may continue to
MAY
$0.04935
-1.47%
TRUMP
$8.522
-2.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 14:17
PancakeSwap Infinity is now live on the Base network
PANews reported on July 23 that PancakeSwap announced on the X platform that PancakeSwap Infinity (original v4 version) is now online on the Base network. Its features are as follows:
NOW
$0.00794
-0.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 14:12
Trending News
More
China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy
NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon
The floating profit of "insider whales" has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position