CoinShares obtains MiCA license, what’s next for the asset management firm?
European digital asset firm CoinShares has become the first continental European regulated asset management company to be granted a MiCA license. What does the license entail? According to a recent announcement, CoinShares Asset Management was granted authorization from the Markets…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 19:33
The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Bloomberg, the EU plans to quickly impose tariffs of the same proportion on US products worth about 100 billion euros if no
PANews
2025/07/23 19:03
CoinShares secures MiCA license in France to cement EU presence
In addition to its leadership in the EU, CoinShares has been actively expanding in the US market since officially entering in 2023, aiming to compete with major industry peers.
PANews
2025/07/23 18:57
Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
PANews
2025/07/23 18:34
Hyperliquid’s total open interest exceeds $14.7 billion, setting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 23 that Hyperliquid stated that the total amount of open contracts continued to rise, setting a new historical high again, exceeding US$14.7 billion.
PANews
2025/07/23 18:32
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increased its holdings by 3.06 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 28.89 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to TheNewswire, Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) recently purchased another 3.06 bitcoins for a transaction amount of 500,000 Canadian dollars, with funds coming
PANews
2025/07/23 18:28
Is Ethereum fated for more upside? Here’s what analysts think
Ethereum has been on a tear lately, clawing its way back after several months of sluggish performance. The rally has flipped industry chatter from ‘when ETH surge?’ to ‘how long can this rally last?’ and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is…
ETH
$3,420.43
-4.00%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 18:13
DeAgentAI's AlphaX attracted 86K+ users in the Sui Chain Prediction Competition within two weeks, and the transaction volume increased by 232%
PANews reported on July 23 that the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition launched by AlphaX, the community incubation product of the AI Infra project DeAgentAI, has performed well
PANews
2025/07/23 18:06
More than $50 million USDC was destroyed in the USDC Treasury
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Whale Alert, at 18:03 Beijing time, 50,070,482 USDC (approximately US$50,055,461) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
PANews
2025/07/23 18:05
PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy
A fierce competition to become the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy" is taking place on Wall Street. Driven by heavyweights such as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin and Wall Street strategist Tom
PANews
2025/07/23 17:58
