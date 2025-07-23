ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted.