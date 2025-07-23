MEXC Exchange
BitMine Opens NYSE Options Trading, Targeting 5% Ethereum – Thiel Backs Move
BitMine Immersion Technologies, a crypto mining company known for its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy, has announced that its common stock will begin trading as listed options on the New York Stock Exchange. Options trading now available for $BMNR investors 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/25P3HOUm05 — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) July 23, 2025 The new listing, which launches today, is trading under the ticker symbol “BMNR.” This listing introduces a new level of market access for investors interested in BitMine’s performance. The availability of options allows market participants to hedge positions, gain leverage, or take directional views on the company’s equity. A variety of strike prices and expiration dates will be available. A Milestone in BitMine’s Expansion According to BitMine Chairman Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, this launch marks a major step in the company’s market development. “Options trading on the NYSE is a major milestone for BitMine, giving investors more ways to participate in our continued growth,” he said. Lee stressed that the move shows confidence in BitMine’s strategic vision, which includes acquiring up to 5% of the total Ethereum supply over time. This ambition places BitMine in a small circle of institutions pursuing aggressive ETH accumulation strategies. BitMine is also positioning itself as a hybrid player at the intersection of legacy financial infrastructure and blockchain-based innovation. Trading Infrastructure and Oversight According to the press release, the options contracts will be cleared by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) and governed by NYSE and OCC standards. Investors can expect the usual regulatory oversight applied to all equity options, including standardized contract terms and settlement mechanisms. The addition of options trading has the potential to increase trading volume and visibility for BitMine’s stock. It also allows the company’s shares to appeal to a broader segment of institutional and retail investors. Peter Thiel Reveals 9.1% Stake in BitMine Tech billionaire Peter Thiel disclosed a 9.1% stake in the crypto mining and services firm, Reuters reported. Thiel, a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, has previously expressed a strong belief in blockchain-based assets. His venture capital firm, Founders Fund, was one of the earliest institutional backers of the cryptocurrency. At the time of publication, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR.A) shares rose 1.04% in early trading on Wednesday.
CryptoNews
2025/07/24 00:38
Coinbase to List JITOSOL and MPLX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will begin supporting the transfer and trading of two Solana network (SPL token ) assets, Jito Staked SOL
PANews
2025/07/23 23:59
US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement
PANews July 23 news, according to the Financial Times, the European Union and the United States are about to reach a trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on
PANews
2025/07/23 23:58
The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation,
PANews
2025/07/23 23:55
XRP gets its own MicroStrategy: Nature’s Miracle unveils $20M treasury bet
Nature's Miracle is pivoting to an XRP treasury strategy, a first in the industry.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 23:38
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
PANews
2025/07/23 23:30
Block was officially included in the S&P 500 index today, holding 8,584 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, payment giant Block Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 index today. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins in its balance sheet
PANews
2025/07/23 23:27
BitMine launches BMNR options trading on NYSE, plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum supply
PANews reported on July 23 that BitMine, an Ethereum treasury and crypto mining company backed by Peter Thiel and ARK, launched options trading for its common stock BMNR on the
PANews
2025/07/23 23:22
Spark launches SPK farm and other new features to optimize user revenue experience
PANews reported on July 23 that Spark platform has recently launched a number of practical functions, including SPK farm (supply USDS to earn SPK), Overdrive (increase airdrop rewards), USDS (SPK
PANews
2025/07/23 23:21
Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule
PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated
PANews
2025/07/23 23:16
