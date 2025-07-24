MEXC Exchange
2025-08-03 Sunday
Tesla's Q2 financial report shows that its Bitcoin holdings have risen to $1.2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Tesla (TSLA)'s financial report shows that with the 30% increase in the price of Bitcoin in the second quarter of this
PANews
2025/07/24 07:02
The White House's first encryption policy report will be released publicly on July 30
PANews reported on July 24 that Bo Hines, executive director of the Trump Digital Asset Advisory Committee, stated on the X platform that the Presidential Digital Asset Task Force has
PANews
2025/07/24 07:01
In the past three years, what profound changes have been triggered by Hong Kong’s transition from “virtual assets 1.0” to “digital assets 2.0”?
The "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy Declaration 2.0") is a policy document issued by the Government of the Hong Kong Special
PANews
2025/07/24 07:00
Crypto 'control' takes center stage at Roman Storm trial
With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
PANews
2025/07/24 06:12
Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve
XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 05:55
White House crypto report drops July 30: Here’s what’s at stake
The White House's crypto policy report is set to drop on July 30, and it could either ignite a new era of U.S. blockchain dominance or deepen the industry’s regulatory quagmire.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:29
Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors
Quid Miner launches mobile cloud mining app, making passive crypto income as simple as everyday banking. #pressrelease
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 04:21
Fate of crypto, CBDC bills unclear as US Congress heads into recess
Lawmakers are expected to break in a matter of days, but there are still items on the legislative agenda to address, including two crypto bills passed by the House.
PANews
2025/07/24 03:50
Washington State Moves To Forfeit $7.1 Million Worth Of Crypto From International Fraud Scheme
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a civil action on Tuesday seeking the forfeiture of over $7 million in digital assets recovered from a massive crypto scheme, a new press release from the Department of Justice shows. Fraudsters Stole $97 Million in Crypto Scheme, New Press Release Shows According to the July 23 press release , U.S. officials are looking to forfeit $7.1 million, just a sliver of the $97 million stolen by a handful of crypto fraudsters between June 22 and July 24. U.S. commences civil action to forfeit $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas storage fraud scheme – Crypto seized from wallets tied to Russian and Nigerian IP addresses https://t.co/LoCQb0yC06 — WDWAnews (@WDWAnews) July 22, 2025 Recovered in December 2024, the illicit funds were laundered as part of a complex oil tank rental scheme involving Newcastle, Washington resident Geoffrey K. Auyeung. “The co-schemers in this fraud moved their ill-gotten gain through various cryptocurrency accounts to try to launder the money stolen from victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. “Federal investigators and prosecutors in our office moved as quickly as possible to trace and seize the cryptocurrency so that some of the losses can be returned to victims.” Crypto Fraudster Faces Up to 200 Years Behind Bars Indicted in August 2024, Auyeung and his unnamed co-conspirators allegedly convinced unwitting victims to move their funds into escrow accounts based in Europe and Texas in order to generate “significant profits” from renting out oil tanks there. Once victims sent their money, the crypto fraudsters stopped responding and shuffled the funds to crypto accounts in Russia and Nigeria—one of which had ties to a terrorist organization. “The money was quickly moved to one or more of at least 81 different accounts at financial institutions, moved offshore, or moved to one or more of at least 19 different cryptocurrency accounts, where it was used for the purchase of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, USD Coin, and Ethereum,” the press release states. Auyeung faces a maximum of 200 years behind bars if convicted for the international crypto fraud , though sentencing varies per jurisdiction.
CryptoNews
2025/07/24 03:49
Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US
Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 03:47
