Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto

PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Fxstreet2025/07/24 08:30
Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
PANews2025/07/24 08:25
Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha fund shuts down after huge losses this year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Joe McCann is gradually closing Asymmetric's Liquid Alpha Fund after the fund was accused of a sharp decline in value this
PANews2025/07/24 08:06
Active loans on Ethereum lending protocols hit $30 billion, up $27 billion from January 2023

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the scale of active loans on the Ethereum lending protocol reached US$30 billion, an increase of US$27 billion from January 2023.
PANews2025/07/24 07:51
Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New
PANews2025/07/24 07:46
Appeals Court Rules NFTs Qualify for Trademark Protection, Yuga Labs Case Remanded for Retrial

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made an important ruling in the case of Yuga Labs suing
PANews2025/07/24 07:41
JPMorgan: $2 trillion stablecoin market forecast is “overly optimistic”

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
PANews2025/07/24 07:19
Trump: Simple tariffs of 15% to 50% will be imposed on most countries

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, on the 23rd local time, US President Trump said that simple tariffs of 15% to 50% would be imposed on most
PANews2025/07/24 07:11
Tether CEO: The company is planning to start business in the United States, focusing on the institutional market

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, after the passage of the landmark cryptocurrency legislation in the United States, Tether Holdings SA plans to resume operations in the
PANews2025/07/24 07:08
Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top
PANews2025/07/24 07:04

