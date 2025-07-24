2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami announced that he will launch the NFT series "108 Flowers Revised". The series is
RWAX
APP$0,003944+2,54%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1944+14,08%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004716-0,56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001257-1,10%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:34
A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale @0x58bro deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions: 10x leveraged ETH short
Ethereum
ETH$3.414,52-4,36%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:22
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0,0007778+2,93%
FUND
FUND$0,02749-1,46%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:03
Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Data assetization, how does Irys unlock the trillion-dollar storage track?

Author: 0xResearcher Everyone is saying, “Data is the new oil.” But in the real world, most people are just passersby at a gas station on the side of the road,
RealLink
REAL$0,04677+2,90%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01732-4,46%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:00
New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Unchained, Joe McCann, founder of crypto hedge fund Asymmetric, will serve as CEO of the newly established Solana treasury company Accelerate. The
JOE
JOE$0,1427-4,22%
FUND
FUND$0,02749-1,46%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:57
Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Fidelity submitted documents to the US SEC to modify its spot Bitcoin ETF to allow physical redemption and creation.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/24 Update: $zora continues to pull up and reaches a new high LetsBonk
Memecoin
MEME$0,001758-11,39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1134-5,89%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0,04127+7,55%
Zora
ZORA$0,055394-13,08%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008882-0,26%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:52
CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

CryptoQuant: Investors are shifting funds from Bitcoin to Ethereum and altcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that CryptoQuant posted on the X platform: "For the first time in more than a year: Ethereum spot trading volume exceeds Bitcoin. Last week, Ethereum
Moonveil
MORE$0,10025+2,87%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:49
A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

A whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long DOGE 10 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.92 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged DOGE long position.
DOGE
DOGE$0,1923-6,70%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 09:45

Trending News

More

China’s crypto liquidation plans reveal its grand strategy

NFT sales reach $125m, Ethereum dethrones Polygon

The floating profit of &quot;insider whales&quot; has reached a new high, with the current cumulative floating profit exceeding US$7.207 million

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Beware of fake stablecoin licensing scams. Holders of unregulated stablecoins bear their own risks.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$525 million, mainly due to the short position