2025-08-03 Sunday

Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows

Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows

Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment

Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment

PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
PANews2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY

Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
PANews2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU

Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU

Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
PANews2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund

GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund

PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
PANews2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
PANews2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case

Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case

An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
PANews2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
PANews2025/07/24 15:23

