الذكاء الاصطناعي لتصنيف المخاطر: نماذج التعلم العميق متعددة الوسائط تقدم تشخيصًا محسنًا للانسداد الرئوي

أظهرت نماذج التعلم العميق متعددة الأوميات المستندة إلى ميزات التصوير المقطعي للشرايين الرئوية والمتغيرات السريرية المجمعة أداءً محسناً مقارنة بمؤشر شدة الانصمام الرئوي وحده للتنبؤ بالوفيات في الانصمام الرئوي. أظهرت إضافة مؤشر شدة الانصمام الرئوي إلى النموذج متعدد الوسائط تحسناً هامشياً فقط في الأداء، مما يوضح أن النماذج القائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي قادرة بشكل كافٍ على التنبؤ بالبقاء على قيد الحياة. حسّنت النماذج متعددة الوسائط بالمثل الأداء على مؤشر شدة الانصمام الرئوي وحده في تقدير مخاطر الوفيات خلال 30 يوماً. من خلال تحليل تحسين إعادة التصنيف الصافي، تبين أن البيانات السريرية وبيانات التصوير تساهم بشكل مستقل في تحسين أداء النموذج متعدد الوسائط. توضح هذه النتائج قوة نموذج التعلم العميق متعدد الوسائط مقارنة بالمعيار السريري الحالي لمؤشر شدة الانصمام الرئوي، مما يحول التشخيص إلى عملية ذكية تدمج معلومات سريرية وتصويرية أكبر. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أظهرنا توافق نموذجنا مع المؤشرات السريرية للوفيات، مثل خلل وظيفة البطين الأيمن. يمكن أن يلقي التحليل الإضافي مزيداً من الضوء على ترابط عوامل الخطر المختلفة مع الوفيات لدى مرضى الانصمام الرئوي، وكيفية الاستفادة من هذه المعلومات لتطوير النموذج في التنبؤ بالبقاء على قيد الحياة. ومع ذلك، لا يمكن تأكيد فوائد نموذجنا إلا من خلال التحقق الإضافي على مجموعات بيانات أكبر وأكثر تنوعاً، وكذلك الاختبار المستقبلي للنماذج المطورة.

\ تسلط دراستنا الضوء على فائدة النماذج القائمة على التعلم العميق في التنبؤ وتصنيف المخاطر لدى مرضى الانصمام الرئوي. يمتلك الذكاء الاصطناعي القدرة على تحسين سير العمل السريري لأطباء الأشعة والأطباء السريريين من خلال توفير معلومات تشخيصية وتنبؤية سريعة ودقيقة. من خلال تقديم تصنيف دقيق للمخاطر في الوقت المناسب لمرضى الانصمام الرئوي، قد يقدم الذكاء الاصطناعي فائدة كبيرة للمرضى ومقدمي الخدمات من خلال إبلاغ عملية اتخاذ القرار السريري، مما قد يحسن نتائج المرضى.

