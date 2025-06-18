Exclusive interview with JD.com CoinChain CEO: It is expected to obtain a license and launch a stable currency in early Q4. Bitcoin was first purchased in 2011

PANews
2025/06/18 13:43
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017282-5.55%
Peng
PENG$0.01578-2.23%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256+0.15%

Written by Yin Chen; Edited by Deng Yongyun

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

In 2011, Liu Peng, who was working on the WeChat Pay team at the time, bought his first Bitcoin. He was not speculating in cryptocurrencies, but rather questioning whether this cryptocurrency, which had no anchor, was a scam. More than a decade later, he led his team to study stablecoins. But this time, his goal was not to buy, but to issue stablecoins.

In early June this year, Liu Peng, CEO of Jingdong Coinlink (hereinafter referred to as "Jingdong Coinlink"), accepted an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition. In the interview, he emphasized that stablecoins are not equivalent to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, but are similar to mobile payments, both of which are "payment tools." As a "veteran" in the payment industry, Liu Peng was deeply involved in the design and promotion of the product as a core member of "WeChat Pay." Since then, he has been responsible for payment business in large companies such as Huawei. Today, Liu Peng said that he has captured a "feeling" similar to the eve of the mobile payment blowout-in his view, payment-type stablecoins will play a "disruptive" and positive role in scenarios such as international trade as the new financial infrastructure of the Web3 era.

Decentralization, low transfer costs, transparent and traceable transactions... Stablecoins anchored to fiat currencies are moving from the crypto world to the broader traditional financial system with their many advantages. On May 30, Hong Kong officially gazetted the Stablecoin Ordinance, marking that this international financial center will clearly regulate stablecoin activities related to Hong Kong and the Hong Kong dollar through a licensing system. As early as December 2023, Hong Kong announced that it would implement a licensing system for issuers of fiat stablecoins; in July 2024, a total of three institutions, including JD Coin Chain, entered the stablecoin issuer sandbox (hereinafter referred to as the "sandbox") launched by the HKMA to conduct stablecoin-related tests.

Liu Peng revealed that the scenario testing of JD Coin Chain in the "sandbox" is progressing smoothly, and it plans to launch stablecoins anchored to the Hong Kong dollar and other currencies respectively.

JD Coin Chain was registered in Hong Kong in March 2024 and is a subsidiary of JD Technology Group, which is a business group of JD Group (9618.HK), a leading e-commerce company in the Mainland. Although it was established in Hong Kong for a short time, Liu Peng believes that one of the first-mover advantages of JD Coin Chain is that it has a "cold start" scenario from zero to one, that is, the JD e-commerce ecosystem. The group did not disclose the specific number of third-party merchants on the platform. When Liu Peng participated in the Hong Kong Fintech Week in October 2024, he mentioned that if compliant stablecoins are issued, "massive merchants on the JD platform" can use stablecoins to improve efficiency in upstream and downstream settlements, and manage funds more flexibly overseas.

In fact, in a market where USDT and USDC, two major US dollar stablecoins, account for more than 80%, stablecoins issued by licensed issuers in Hong Kong need to find other attractions, including usage scenarios, in addition to the "compliance" advantage. Among them, cross-border payments are undoubtedly a place where many stablecoin issuers "show their magic". At the same time, retail payments also have positive significance in improving the market penetration and brand building of stablecoins.

The Stablecoin Regulations will officially come into effect on August 1 this year. Globally, Singapore, the European Union, the United States and other places have successively brought stablecoins with payment nature under regulation, and the current stablecoin market of about US$250 billion is becoming hot.

Looking ahead, will compliant stablecoins promote a paradigm shift in payments, allowing mobile payments that previously moved from “offline to online” to further evolve from “online to on-chain”? Can Hong Kong, which has rapidly enacted legislation, use stablecoins to consolidate and enhance its key position in international trade? In an era where multiple currency-pegged stablecoins coexist, how will the global payment and financial systems change?

In May this year, JD.com's stablecoin conducted the second phase of self-testing in the "sandbox". What is the latest progress?

As of early June, we have mainly tested the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, and will test other fiat stablecoins later. Based on market demand, we expect the two stablecoins to be issued at the same time. Unlike the first phase, which mainly tested product functions and technical details, the second phase focuses on testing the use of stablecoins in three practical scenarios: cross-border payments, investment transactions, and retail payments.

In the cross-border payment scenario, we plan to expand users through both direct customer acquisition and indirect customer acquisition (such as cooperation with compliant wholesalers). In the investment and trading scenario, we are negotiating cooperation with global compliant exchanges to launch JD Stablecoin in different regions. In terms of retail, the first to land is JD Global Sales Hong Kong and Macau Station, when users can be the first to use stablecoins to shop in JD's self-operated e-commerce scenarios.

When does JD CoinChain expect to obtain a stablecoin issuer license and list stablecoins on compliant exchanges? What are your plans for the initial issuance scale?

The specific timeline depends on regulation. We expect to obtain the license in early Q4 of this year and launch JD Stablecoin at the same time. JD Stablecoin will be issued on the public chain, and anyone can publicly view the issuance volume and other data.

Currently, the most popular application scenario for stablecoins is cross-border payments. A large number of transactions in this scenario already use USDT and USDC. How can compliant stablecoins issued in Hong Kong gain a foothold in this market?

First of all, "compliance" itself is the core competitiveness. As the regulations are implemented and the business is promoted, the market's understanding of this will gradually mature. As a newly issued compliant stablecoin, the goal of JD Stablecoin is not to "roll" in scenarios such as Crypto Native or investment transactions, but to open up a new "battlefield", that is, to connect the traditional cross-border trade settlement market. This market has a large number of physical enterprises, cross-border trade participants, payment technology companies, etc., and they all need safe, compliant, transparent and auditable stablecoin services. Therefore, whether it is product design or customer development methods, we will have a certain degree of targeting. We expect that international trade in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe may first use stablecoins issued in Hong Kong for payment and settlement.

Many financial technology companies have achieved cost reduction and efficiency improvement in cross-border payments through blockchain technology and localization strategies. Recently, the founder of a leading cross-border payment company has questioned that stablecoins have limited value in cross-border transactions of G10 currencies. What do you think of this view?

Stablecoins are a systematic project, not just a product. The competitiveness of compliant stablecoins lies not only in low cost, high efficiency and good experience, but also in the stable custody mechanism, secure clearing and settlement channels and reliable operation logic to protect the rights and interests of holders. As a stablecoin issuer, we are also willing to cooperate with cross-border payment companies to build a stablecoin ecosystem.

In the JD ecosystem, which links will be the first to apply stablecoins? In addition to JD's existing ecosystem, how to improve the market acceptance of JD's stablecoins?

JD’s stablecoin will be the first payment and settlement platform for the global sales and collection scenarios in the JD ecosystem. In addition to the JD ecosystem, given the differences in scenario characteristics, transaction timeliness, and fund settlement logic in different industries, we plan to tailor-make stablecoin payment solutions for different industries. Currently, JD’s stablecoin reduces the transfer time from several days to seconds, reduces the cost by at least half compared to traditional transfers, and the on-chain fund turnover is also faster. These advantages are believed to attract international trade participants to adopt JD’s stablecoin.

Speaking of capital turnover, we are curious about how supply chain finance-related services related to cross-border payments will evolve in the era of stablecoin payments?

Stablecoin issuers can only issue, but cannot engage in pledge, lending, or interest payments. Therefore, for supply chain financial services, we will discuss cooperation with licensed institutions with relevant qualifications. From the perspective of solution design, we are sorting out the scenarios of JD International Logistics. In theory, under the premise of authorization by all parties, SMEs going overseas can put data such as (overseas) warehouse orders on the chain, and use stablecoins to process payments and financing, which will significantly improve the efficiency of the entire process. Of course, everything is subject to relevant laws and compliance requirements.

As for payments, what do you think are the similarities and differences between the current stablecoin payments and the mobile payments you studied several years ago?

Many people think of payment stablecoins as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are completely different. Web3 stablecoins, like Web2 mobile payments, are essentially payment tools that aim to reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve user experience, and promote inclusive finance through advanced technologies and business models. Mobile payments boosted the rapid development of the mobile Internet industry, so will payment stablecoins, as Web3 infrastructure, play the same role?

From a technical perspective, unlike the centralized mobile payment, stablecoins are based on a decentralized technical architecture; from a product structure perspective, stablecoins also have an additional issuance system compared to products such as WeChat Pay. Because of this, the regulation of stablecoins is relatively complex and cannot rely solely on compliance in a single region, but must be coordinated with global compliance.

Especially in mainland China, mobile payments have almost "replaced" cash, so where might the "critical point" between stablecoins and traditional financial infrastructure be?

In just five years, mobile payment has surpassed cash in terms of transaction volume, user coverage, and scenario penetration. One of the core driving factors is the low-cost popularization of QR codes. From setting up expensive POS machines to printing a few QR code stickers, the sharp decline in payment settlement costs has, to a certain extent, promoted the full access of small and micro merchants to mobile payments. It may be too absolute to say that stablecoins can replace the current financial infrastructure 100%, but there are indeed many physical financial service scenarios that will undergo drastic changes. From a To B perspective, large transactions may be the first to accept stablecoins, especially in cross-border payment scenarios with high friction costs, large exchange rate fluctuations, and long time; from a To C perspective, to thoroughly stimulate users' motivation to use stablecoins for payment, phenomenal products and applications such as "WeChat Red Packets" in "WeChat Pay" may be needed.

As a practitioner, how do you think the ecosystem of Hong Kong's stablecoin industry should be improved?

The key is to establish a risk-based, pragmatic and flexible open ecosystem in accordance with the requirements of the Stablecoin Ordinance, in which regulators, issuers, wholesalers, scenario parties, users and investors all need to cooperate with each other. Fund settlement is both the last link and the beginning of all business. We need to seize this breakthrough and leverage Hong Kong's role as an international financial center and trade center to expand the circulation and use of stablecoins issued in Hong Kong in multiple regions, and further build Hong Kong into an international stablecoin settlement hub.

Hong Kong is not only a global trade center, but also an offshore RMB hub. Will an offshore RMB stablecoin be issued here?

In terms of product technology, there is little difference between issuing offshore RMB stablecoins and Hong Kong dollar stablecoins. Moreover, the potential application scenarios of offshore RMB stablecoins are already available, such as the Belt and Road Initiative. JD Coin Chain has always supported and promoted the issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins in the future, but we need to consider not only business logic, but also comprehensive considerations from aspects such as legal compliance. In the end, whether offshore RMB stablecoins can be implemented still depends on mainland supervision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004958-3.80%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08041-3.07%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19594-6.46%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009368-18.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9359-9.94%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448-8.12%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256+0.15%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2416-2.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:16

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million