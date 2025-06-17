Voting is trading. Learn about Upside, a social prediction market on the Base chain.

PANews
2025/06/17 07:01
Core DAO
CORE$0.4688-3.22%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01965-7.61%

Author: Daisy, ChainCatcher

Editor: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Social prediction platform based on Base

Upside is a social prediction market built on the Base blockchain network. The core mechanism is to judge and gamble on the dissemination trend of social content. Users can upload links that they think have the potential to be "explosive", such as tweets, articles or videos, and the platform will then create an independent market around the link. Other users can participate in the prediction by purchasing "upside tickets" to determine whether the content will be widely disseminated.

The act of "listing tickets" requires payment of USDC stablecoins, with an initial price of $0.01. A maximum of 1 million tickets will be issued, and the ticket price will increase dynamically with the purchase volume. Users can hold the tickets and wait for appreciation, or sell them midway to gain profits. All transactions are recorded on the chain to ensure openness, transparency and traceability.

The platform implements the "unique link market" system, and the same content cannot be created repeatedly. The first uploader enjoys exclusive creation rights, which effectively encourages early discovery of content. Each high-quality market will receive rewards from the platform's "prediction pool", which will be distributed proportionally to link uploaders, original content creators, and ticket participants in the form of USDC.

Mechanism Design and Incentive Structure

Compared with traditional prediction markets that focus on objective results, such as Polymarket, the mechanism built by Upside is based on the subjective trend judgment of content popularity, which is more in line with the user's usage logic and judgment method in the social media environment. It does not judge "whether an event has occurred", but judges "which content may become popular".

Upside is based on the "unique link market" mechanism. Each social link can only create a market once, avoiding repeated competition and giving content discoverers clear incentives. This model is different from content ownership-based protocols such as Zora, which emphasizes the uploading and holding of content. Upside does not require users to migrate or host original content, but only uses external links as market carriers, focusing on speculation rather than ownership.

The platform has set up a diversified revenue path. All rewards are issued in USDC, covering five main user roles:

  • Curators: If the uploaded link gets the most votes in a round, they will receive 5% of the prediction pool reward;
  • Voters: Those who hold votes in this market share 80% of the rewards, distributed according to the proportion of votes held;
  • Traders: Earn the price difference by buying low and selling high. Currently, the platform does not charge any handling fees.
  • Inviters: After inviting a user, you can get 50% of the protocol fees generated by the user within the first 50 days;
  • Creators: If the original content becomes the winning market, they can receive 15% of the prediction pool reward.

It is worth noting that a single piece of content can become the winning market in multiple prediction rounds, and relevant participants can continue to gain profits.

At the execution level, Upside prevents manipulation through on-chain records, minimum funding thresholds, and five-minute settlement delays. All functions run on the Base network, with low transaction costs and high processing efficiency. The user participation threshold is low, and you only need to paste a link to create or join the market. Currently, the supported content is mainly X (formerly Twitter), and it may be expanded to more platforms in the future.

Team background and development progress

As of now, Upside has not officially disclosed information about its core development team.

The platform was launched on June 10, 2025. It is currently in the invitation code registration stage. The number of users is still limited, mainly concentrated in the crypto community. Some users reported that there may be problems such as registration delays or content verification failures during peak hours.

According to wellfound, Upside completed its pre-seed round of financing in December 2024 with an amount of US$1.2 million and a valuation of US$10 million. The specific investors, share structure and content of the agreement have not been made public, and no official press release has been issued.

From the current functional point of view, the platform has core mechanisms such as market creation, trading, pricing and incentive distribution, and may expand community functions such as rankings and historical records in the future. The overall product is still in the early stage, and the mechanism and functions are in continuous iteration.

This article only introduces early-stage projects and is not intended as investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9432-9.37%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006089-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

OPTO Miner , a blockchain cloud computing platform, recently completed a service upgrade, officially opening Dogecoin (DOGE) as a new settlement method. Users can now directly deposit and purchase computing power contracts using DOGE. The platform already supports XRP contracts, and this expansion allows users to flexibly choose between XRP and DOGE based on their holdings, making mining even more convenient and efficient. This update aims to further lower the barrier to entry, making the world of mining accessible to more people. Regardless of technical background, users simply register, deposit crypto assets, and select a contract to automatically activate cloud computing services. There’s no need to purchase equipment, worry about electricity costs, or manage maintenance. Daily earnings are automatically distributed according to the contract, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, truly enabling users to participate in the growth of mainstream crypto assets with just a few clicks. Why choose XRP and DOGE to Launch Mining Services? XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which are also the core considerations for OPTO Miner to support them as payment methods. XRP, with its very fast arrival speed and low transfer costs, is particularly suitable for users who want to quickly start cloud computing contracts and avoid lengthy waiting processes. DOGE has strong liquidity, a low usage threshold, and an active community, making it more popular among beginners and users who prefer flexible configuration. By introducing these two mainstream crypto assets as payment options, OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for user participation but also makes the entire mining process more in line with users’ actual asset usage habits, creating a more relaxed, free, and diverse cloud mining experience. Core Highlight: Creating a Cloud Computing Power Mine That is Truly “For Everyone” Zero hardware threshold: No mining machine and maintenance required, cloud computing power is ready to use. XRP/DOGE direct deposit and mining: no exchange required, deposit and invest instantly, fast, and efficient. Mainstream currency settlement: supports settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc. Daily income settlement: automatically distributed according to the contract, credited to the account in real time, and flexible withdrawal. The data is transparent and clear: the input and output are clear at a glance, and the entire operation process can be checked. Multiple protections for funds: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, and multi-layered security to ensure asset safety. Flexible Contract Options: Multiple hashrate options are available to suit different user needs. BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro) Investment: $100 (USD), Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $4, Expiration Return: $100 + $8 BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T) Investment: $500, Contract Term: 6 Days, Daily Return: $6.05, Expiration Return: $500 + $36.3 BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+) Investment: $1,000, Contract Term: 10 Days, Daily Return: $12.5, Expiration Return: $1,000 + $125 DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2) Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $41.1, Expiration Return: $3,000 + $822 Antminer S17 Pro Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 Days, Daily Return: $70, Maturity Return: $5,000 + $1,820 Avalon A1466 Investment Amount: $10,000, Contract Term: 37 Days, Daily Return: $156, Maturity Return: $10,000 + $5,772 Users can flexibly select a contract based on their budget and risk appetite . With a single click, the system automatically allocates hashrate resources and generates stable daily returns during the contract period. Only 4 Steps are Needed to Start the XRP and DOGE Holding Income Mode 1. Register an account Visit the official website optominer.com , complete the registration, and receive a $1.5 new user bonus. 2. Deposit XRP and DOGE In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE Deposit”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets. 3. Select a contract plan Browse the various hashrate plans offered by the platform, freely select the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming your investment. 4. Collect daily income During the contract operation, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Redefine the Way to Participate in Cloud Computing with the Concept of “Mobile First” An OPTO Miner spokesperson stated, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to manage their mining income as easily as using a banking app. For this reason, we adhere to a ‘mobile-first’ product philosophy, striving to make the complex cloud mining experience simple and accessible.” He further explained that XRP is an ideal way to start cloud computing contracts because of its fast transfer speed and low fees, while DOGE has an active community base and a low entry threshold, making it more popular among novice users and flexible investors. With the continued expansion of XRP in cross-border clearing and payment systems, and the widespread application of DOGE in retail payments and community culture, OPTO Miner, by supporting these two mainstream currencies, is providing global users with a more convenient, transparent, and low-threshold path to participate in cloud computing power. It also marks that mining methods are moving from the traditional hardware era to a more lightweight and inclusive “mobile era.” APP Download
Core DAO
CORE$0.4682-3.58%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004989-2.27%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000026-16.12%
RWAX
APP$0.003887+1.54%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08031-2.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018063-7.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08031-2.85%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006089-0.42%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1845+6.77%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+3.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.