Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13) PANews 2024/12/13 11:10

MEME $0.001788 -8.30% MEMES $0.00008902 -0.13%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/13 Update:

The market structure is changing. The market value of ai16z exceeds that of goat, and the market value of uro exceeds that of rif

The overall AI Meme market value of the base chain is higher but the liquidity is lower. From pure concept to fundamentals, the Ai Agent narrative is moving towards refinement.