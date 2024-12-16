Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16) PANews 2024/12/16 11:16

MEME $0.001789 -8.39% BULL $0.003914 -0.58% MEMES $0.00008902 -0.13%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/16 Update:

$Shitcoin The more ironic, the more exciting, the new bull market, the new Shitcoin

$h2w6gm6jz When AI Agent encounters triple integral, it is too abstract to understand

$CAPA was released by developers associated with Elementa, a large venture capital fund with over 1 billion SOL

$GRIFT chatgpt for crypto



⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!