$680K From Crypto Exploit Recovered: DOJ Returning Funds to Victim

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 11:05
U
U$0.01103-0.54%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004271+1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007257-0.92%

The U.S. Department of Justice has recovered $680,000 tied to a crypto exploit and is in the process of returning funds stolen through a Safemoon smart contract vulnerability.

DOJ Recovers Funds Exploited in Safemoon Attack

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 12 that it has seized and is in the process of returning over $680,000 in misappropriated cryptocurrency to a crypto and blockchain firm impacted by a scheme involving smart contract manipulation. The case centers around a vulnerability in Safemoon’s liquidity pool mechanism, which was exploited in March 2023 in an attempt to artificially inflate token prices.

The United States pursued civil asset forfeiture due to the absence of criminal charges, recovering a significant portion of the diverted funds. The DOJ affirmed:

The attempted theft hinged on a programming flaw in Safemoon’s smart contract that allowed token burning, an operation that distorted market value, the Justice Department explained. A separate trading bot intercepted this action and rerouted the profit to its own operator, who then contacted Safemoon and negotiated to keep 20 percent of the funds. The FBI later stepped in.

The DOJ detailed:

“Safemoon has since filed for bankruptcy, but the funds are being returned to the bankruptcy trustee for Safemoon,” the DOJ clarified.

Neither the initial attacker nor the bot operator has been located or charged, prompting the use of civil proceedings to reclaim the assets. The forfeiture process permitted any interested parties to contest the claim before a federal judge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-62.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222426-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30
Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Caixin, Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its initial stablecoin licenses to three or four companies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority
MAY
MAY$0.04938-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:09
The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

PANews reported on August 2 that according to CoinDesk, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine Immersion (BMNR), said that the cryptocurrency market should rebound,
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,497.03-3.50%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.237+4.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:42

Trending News

More

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.