BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade

PANews
2025/06/16 07:49

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world will become a defining trend in the next decade.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
Ethereum
ETH$3,521.63-4.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:44
On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating

On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating

PANews 8月2日消息，据新浪财经报道，当地时间8月1日，美国股市收盘下跌，市值蒸发逾1万亿美元。这与美国最新发布的关税声明有关，可以看出美关税政策的一系列影响正在如“回旋镖”逐个出现。 回旋镖一：当地时间8月1日，美国总统特朗普宣布将解雇美国劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。原因在于美国劳工部发布数据显示，美国7月失业率小幅上升，同时宣布大幅下调 5 月和 6 月就业增长数据。这是第一个预示美国经济面临危险的主要经济指标。 回旋镖二：当地时间8月1日下午，美联储理事阿德里亚娜·库格勒意外宣布辞职，有分析称可能与不理想的就业数据有关。 回旋镖三：耶鲁大学预算实验室表示，美国政府最新宣布的关税税率是近一个世纪以来的最高水平，今年美国普通家庭将由此损失约 2400 美元。结合周五发布的美国就业数据 ，这是美国家庭将在未来几个月面临更加困难经济状况的最新迹象。
U
U$0.0303+203.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:25
Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。 威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:00

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating

Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?