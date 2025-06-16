Israeli airstrikes on Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities PANews 2025/06/16 07:40

PANews June 16 news, according to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they launched strikes on ground-to-ground missile bases in central Iran from Sunday night to early Monday morning. According to Saudi state-owned media Al-Arabiya, the Israeli army also attacked targets around the central Iranian city of Natanz. Preliminary reports show that the Israeli army also launched a large-scale attack on other nuclear facilities in Iran. Sources said that after detecting that Iran was trying to launch missiles into Israeli territory, the Israeli army launched a preemptive strike to prevent Iran's missile launch. According to the Iranian Seismological Center, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Qom Province, where the Fordow nuclear facility is located, a few hours before Israel launched the airstrike. At almost the same time, Iranian media reported that the Fordow nuclear facility was hit by an Israeli airstrike.