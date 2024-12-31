Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.31)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/31 Update:

Ai16z series rose across the board, $ai16z $zerebro $degenai $vvaifu

$Lexicon Wallet and dApp AI Assistant

$Butthole is too abstract and difficult to comment on.

$aether A modular AI system that evolves and learns autonomously

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!