AguilaTrades opens a long BTC position and continues to increase its position to $262 million PANews 2025/06/15 19:56

BTC $113,250.79 -1.87%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades opened a $200 million long BTC position this morning and then continued to increase his position, planning to increase his position to $262 million. He opened a TWAP (time-weighted average price) order an hour and a half ago (18:00) and added 606 BTC in the next 8 hours. After 7 hours (2:00 a.m.), his BTC long position will reach 2,500 BTC, worth $262 million.