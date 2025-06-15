Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 20:13
ZKsync
ZK$0.04933-4.30%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3749-3.79%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1517-3.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01475-6.58%

PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 768 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 20.91% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$39 million;

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 19, accounting for 5.04% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$30.3 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on June 16, accounting for 1.91% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$30.2 million;

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 47.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 1.65% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.8 million;

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 22, accounting for 16.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.6 million;

Lista DAO (LISTA) will unlock approximately 33.44 million tokens at 5:00 pm Beijing time on June 20, accounting for 19.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 6.58% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.9 million.

Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

PANews reported on August 2nd that, according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global announced that it will change its name to FG Nexus after reaching a definitive agreement to raise $200
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000019-62.00%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222426-2.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:30
Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Caixin, Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its initial stablecoin licenses to three or four companies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority
MAY
MAY$0.04938-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:09
The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

PANews reported on August 2 that according to CoinDesk, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine Immersion (BMNR), said that the cryptocurrency market should rebound,
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,497.03-3.50%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.237+4.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 18:42

Trending News

More

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four

The chairman of Ethereum treasury company Bitmine: If the fundamentals are used to estimate the price of ETH, it should be $15,000

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.