USD1 may have a short-term premium due to the subscription of Sahara AI community PANews 2025/06/15 17:33

SAHARA $0.08753 +5.91% AI $0.1163 -4.59% USD1 $0.9992 -0.04%

PANews reported on June 15 that the decentralized AI blockchain platform Sahara AI's community subscription on the Buildpad platform started about 12 hours ago, with payment methods including USD1 (ERC-20/BEP-20) and native BNB, achieving an oversubscription of 391%. Perhaps due to the impact of the subscription, USD1 experienced a short-term premium, with the highest price reaching $1.01. According to previous news , the ICO platform Buidlpad officially launched the Sahara AI community distribution, with a quota of US$8.5 million available to users.