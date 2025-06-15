USD1 may have a short-term premium due to the subscription of Sahara AI community

PANews reported on June 15 that the decentralized AI blockchain platform Sahara AI's community subscription on the Buildpad platform started about 12 hours ago, with payment methods including USD1 (ERC-20/BEP-20) and native BNB, achieving an oversubscription of 391%. Perhaps due to the impact of the subscription, USD1 experienced a short-term premium, with the highest price reaching $1.01.
According to previous news , the ICO platform Buidlpad officially launched the Sahara AI community distribution, with a quota of US$8.5 million available to users.
