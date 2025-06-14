Circle jumps 25%, defies crypto and stock market plunge amid Middle East war tensions

Fxstreet
2025/06/14 07:04
  • Circle recorded a 25% gain on Friday, following reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.
  • Anticipation of the final Senate vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill next week has also contributed to CRCL's price growth.
  • CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets after Israel attacked key locations in Iran.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 25% gain on Friday, recouping losses from a 9% decline the previous day following the Senate scheduling a final vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill and reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.

Circle surge past $133 amid rising stablecoin interest

Circle's stock, CRCL, surged on Friday from an opening price of $108 to $133, marking its highest daily close since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last Thursday. The price rise, which saw its market cap hitting $32.43 billion, represents a 330% increase from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $31.

The USDC issuer's price growth follows developments around Amazon and Walmart, which are reportedly planning to launch US Dollar-backed stablecoins for customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The two merchants join a growing list of companies that are considering adding stablecoins to their payment channels.

This comes as the GENIUS bill draws closer to becoming law. The Senate is set for a final vote on the bill on Tuesday. If it passes, the bill will head to the House for deliberation.

The GENIUS bill aims to regulate stablecoins and their issuers in the US.

Meanwhile, CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets following rising Middle East war tensions after Israel launched attacks on key locations in Iran.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to an intraday low of $103,000 before rebounding slightly above $105,000 at the time of writing. Altcoins were not spared from the downturn, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP each posting losses of nearly 10% before seeing a slight recovery.

Traditional markets also felt the impact, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 1% on the day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,453.03-4.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,831.72-2.44%
Solana
SOL$161.39-4.62%
XRP
XRP$2.8367-6.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,453.03-4.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.