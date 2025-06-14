A pre-mined address containing 2,000 ETH was activated after being dormant for nearly 10 years PANews 2025/06/14 23:12

ETH $3,452.01 -4.95%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a dormant pre-mining address containing 2,000 ETH (US$5,063,918) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH were worth only US$620 in 2015).