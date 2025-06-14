Here’s why Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token price is soaring

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 23:30
SphereX
HERE$0.000759+76.92%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002355+1.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01453-6.79%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0.7469-5.68%

Aerodrome Finance’s token rallied this week and reached its highest point since May 9 ahead of Coinbase’s integration.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price jumped to $0.7786, up 177% from its lowest level in March this year. This surge has brought its market capitalization to $619 million. 

AERO token jumped after Coinbase, the biggest American crypto exchange, said that it would add decentralized exchanges on its Base Blockchain to its main application.

This addition will expose Aerodrome to its 10.8 million monthly active users, possibly boosting its volume and revenue. 

To some extent, the integration is similar to Coinbase’s integration of Morpho into its platform. Morpho is an AAVE rival that facilitates borrowing and lending in a decentralized manner. Dune Analytics’ data shows that $550 million worth of Bitcoin has been collateralized for USDC on Coinbase. 

https://twitter.com/wagmiAlexander/status/1933513854467616843

AERO price also jumped after Aerodrome Finance’s network continued to dominate the DEX industry on Base. 

Data shows that the volume processed in the network has jumped 10x in the last twelve months and has just crossed the $100 billion mark. It has also beaten popular names on Base like Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

Aerodrome Finance token also jumped as the number of its token holders soared. Dune Analytics data shows that there are now 629,954 AERO token holders, a big increase from 200,000 in January. 

AERO token price technical analysis

AERO price

The daily chart shows that the AERO price has been in a slow uptrend after bottoming at $0.2850 in April. It has moved above the 50-day and 200-day weighted moving averages, a sign that bulls are slowly prevailing. 

AERO has formed an ascending triangle pattern whose upper side is at $0.7786, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. The Relative Strength Index and the MACD indicators have pointed upwards. 

Therefore, a clear breakout above this resistance will point to more gains, potentially to the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at $1.3058, about 78% above the current level. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,453.03-4.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,831.72-2.44%
Solana
SOL$161.39-4.62%
XRP
XRP$2.8367-6.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,453.03-4.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.