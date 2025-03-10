Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10) PANews 2025/03/10 10:29

MEME $0,001793 -8,28% AI $0,1159 -4,68% DOG $0,002934 -5,47% MEMES $0,0000892 +0,06%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/10 Update:

Base Chain has a little heat this weekend: $Cocoro $DRB

$Cocoro DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owners will receive one coin for each dog they raise ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!