Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack PANews 2025/06/13 22:13

PANews reported on June 13 that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a statement on the 13th saying that part of Iran's nuclear facilities in the Natanz region were damaged in the Israeli attack on Iran in the early hours of the same day. No casualties have been reported so far, and no radioactive or chemical pollutant leaks have been found. Investigations are still ongoing to further confirm the extent of the damage.