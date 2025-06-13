Yupp chat platform officially launched, users can earn up to $50 per month by participating in AI evaluation PANews 2025/06/13 19:39

GET $0.005827 +1.92% CHAT $0.2151 -0.18% AI $0.115 -5.89%

PANews June 13 news, according to Wired, AI evaluation platform Yupp is officially launched today. Users can get points by comparing the answers generated by two models, choosing the better one and providing feedback. Every 1,000 points can be exchanged for $1, with a maximum daily withdrawal of $10 and a monthly cap of $50. Yupp supports 500+ model comparisons, covering OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, etc. The platform provides model optimization references through encrypted feedback data, establishing an evaluation market that "everyone can participate in".