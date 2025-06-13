Walmart and Amazon eye dollar-pegged stablecoins to cut payment costs: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 19:35
U
U$0.01101-0.36%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272--%

U.S. retail powerhouses Walmart and Amazon are reportedly weighing the launch of their own dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Per a June 13 WSJ report, the companies are said to be exploring how stablecoin launch and integration could help streamline payment systems, significantly cut processing fees, and reduce reliance on the traditional banking infrastructure.

By issuing their own tokens, both firms could shift massive volumes of daily transactions onto the blockchain, offering more efficient payment flows. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report also noted that other major players, including Expedia Group Inc. and airlines in the United States, are considering similar stablecoin initiatives.

Amazon recently joined tech peers like Microsoft and Meta in opting against the proposal to hold crypto giant Bitcoin in its treasury. The latest report, while brief, suggests that the e-commerce giant likely prefers stablecoins as a more practical and stable path for integrating crypto-like assets into their financial ecosystems.

Leading stablecoins USDT (USDT) and USDC (USDC) have already demonstrated strong utility in global payments. Tether’s USDT recently surpassed $155 billion in circulation and the surge in adoption highlights that the assets can serve as efficient, low-cost alternatives to traditional options.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing company Uber also recently signaled interest in the use of stablecoins to streamline global payments. Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed the company is in the “study phase” of evaluating stablecoins as a potential tool for international transactions.

E-commerce infrastructure provider Shopify will also reportedly begin allowing merchants to accept payments in USDC starting later this month, as it advances efforts to integrate the stablecoin in collaboration with Coinbase and Stripe.

The present total supply of stablecoins exceeds $239 billion, all held across 150 million wallet addresses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,464.01-4.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$113,040-1.90%
Solana
SOL$161.69-4.03%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-6.36%
Ethereum
ETH$3,464.01-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
Planet
PLANET$0.0000008646-2.56%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.16408-11.83%
Ethena
ENA$0.5393-9.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:00

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.