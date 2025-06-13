Affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the US stock crypto sector fell before the market opened PANews 2025/06/13 18:32

PANews reported on June 13 that affected by the decline of Bitcoin, the U.S. stock crypto sector fell across the board before the market opened. Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 2.1%, Strategy fell 2.5%, Riot Platforms fell 3.9%, HUT 8 Mining fell 2.7%, MARA Holdings fell 3.7%, Cleanspark fell 3%, and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF both fell 2%.