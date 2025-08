USDC Treasury minted $98.25 million USDC on Ethereum PANews 2025/06/13 18:30

USDC $1.0001 --%

PANews reported on June 13 that Whale Alert monitoring showed that at 18:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 98,254,712 USDC on Ethereum, worth approximately US$98,195,759.