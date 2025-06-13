Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/13 17:35

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins in the US market, or using them for payment and settlement in their own merchant ecosystems. According to sources, this move could transfer a large amount of cash and card transactions out of the traditional financial system, reduce billions of dollars in fees, and speed up payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author | Azuma On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring
