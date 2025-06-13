Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$42.3786 million

PANews reported on June 13 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$42.3786 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$20.9816 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$9.5651 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$3.0959 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.6151 million;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.1226 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.9982 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

