Bitcoin Plummets Below $104K as Tehran Airstrikes Send Shockwaves Through Markets Bitcoin.com News 2025/06/13 08:44

Bitcoin dipped below $104,000 on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $103,362 following reports of airstrikes in Tehran that unsettled global markets and triggered risk‑off sentiment. The cryptocurrency slid approximately 4.1% in the latest session, mirroring investor caution amid escalating Middle East tensions. In contrast, gold surged to $3,410 an ounce, up about 0.6% over the past hour, as investors flocked to traditional safe‑haven assets. The precious metal’s advance was further supported by a weakening dollar and anxiety over geopolitical flare‑ups. Bitcoin‘s fall also contributed to the day seeing $920 million in derivatives liquidations with $875 million being long bets.