Hong Kong Customs Teams with HKU to Trace Crypto Transactions

CryptoNews
2025/06/13 08:38
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017312-7.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.15614-0.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05178-8.38%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1129-3.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022+2.85%

Hong Kong Customs partnered with the University of Hong Kong to create a forensic tool designed to trace virtual asset transactions, according to a June 12 report from the South China Morning Post.

Assistant Commissioner Mario Wong Ho-yin said the department had handled seven cryptocurrency-related money laundering cases between 2021 and May 2025, involving over HK$9 billion.

Crypto Fraud Cases Prompt New Law Enforcement Collaboration

Wong said these offenses crossed international borders and required collaboration among law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the financial sector.

“These money laundering threats are characterised by a transnational and borderless nature, and no single agency can tackle this problem alone,” Wong said during a media briefing.

In one case, HK$1.8 billion moved through more than 1,000 transactions involving five companies and 18 local bank accounts. Two suspects allegedly moved HK$760 million using a cryptocurrency platform.

The partnership builds on earlier work with HKU, where Hong Kong Customs had used the university’s forensic tools to investigate copyright infringement cases. Professor Yiu Siu-ming of HKU’s School of Computing and Data Science said the risks tied to virtual assets would likely grow as adoption increases.

“Different issues will arise when so many products emerge, but current laws and regulations are not necessarily comprehensive. Another factor to note is the safety of these platforms,” he said.

“This will help us fulfil the evidence requirements from the court [when handling these cases]. Without the University of Hong Kong’s technical advice, it would be difficult for us to do so,” Wong added.

Hong Kong Broadens Digital Finance Strategy

The two parties have also begun training officers from both local and international agencies on how to investigate digital asset-related crimes. A recent three-day workshop included attendees from eight jurisdictions, including mainland China, India, and New Zealand.

The initiative coincides with Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a regulated hub for digital finance. The city’s e-HKD pilot program is now in its second phase, testing practical applications for a central bank digital currency, such as settlement and cross-border use.

Efforts to develop crypto transaction tracing tools support Hong Kong’s broader digital finance agenda. These developments reflect closer alignment between emerging payment systems and enforcement capabilities. The goal is to balance increased financial access with stronger systemic oversight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$113,061.66-1.73%
Solana
SOL$162.45-3.42%
XRP
XRP$2.86-5.68%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.