Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 16:49

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

His office said the official X account had ”presented irregular activity that suggests possible unauthorized access” and asked the public to ignore its content.

Paraguayan Bitcoin

Paraguay President X Account Said Bitcoin Is Legal Tender

The unauthorized post had said in English that Paraguay has made Bitcoin legal tender in the country. The now-deleted post added that Paraguay has established a BTC reserve with $5 million, and also provided a wallet address for investors to “secure [their] stake.” 

The address shared in the post had barely been used, and only had around $4 worth of BTC. Peña’s post yesterday was also the first one that had been written in English, adding to concerns that his account may have been hacked.

Paraguay’s national cybersecurity team is currently working with X to investigate the situation. 

Growing Trend Of X Hacks To Promote Crypto Scams

X has been a playground for cybercriminals over the years. Yesterday’s apparent scam post is the latest in a growing trend of compromised accounts of influential figures promoting sham tokens and schemes.

In 2020, for example, hackers were able to gain access to dozens of high-profile accounts, including those belonging to Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kanye West as well as companies like Apple, Uber, McDonald’s and others. 

Peña’s post yesterday also comes amid reports that some countries in Central and South America are considering following in El Salvador’s lead and looking into making Bitcoin legal tender.

In Paraguay, politicians are still trying to structure a regulatory framework to supervise and support the growing crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006199-0,01%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3 471,6-3,81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$113 061,66-1,73%
Solana
SOL$162,45-3,42%
XRP
XRP$2,86-5,68%
Ethereum
ETH$3 471,6-3,81%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.