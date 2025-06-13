Shopify to pilot USDC payments via Coinbase and Stripe

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
U
U$0.01103-0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1267-3.35%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%

Shopify will begin letting merchants accept stablecoin payments in USDC starting later this month.

The move was first reported by Fortune on June 12 and marks the company’s most extensive crypto integration to date. Select U.S. merchants will be able to accept USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by crypto firm Circle, which recently completed one of the year’s largest IPOs.

The pilot program will begin later this month. Shopify plans to expand stablecoin payments to all merchants across the U.S. and Europe by the end of 2025.

The rollout is powered by a collaboration with Coinbase and Stripe. Coinbase helped Shopify build a custom crypto payments protocol on its Base blockchain, supporting chargebacks, refunds, and other retail-specific complexities. Stripe, one of Shopify’s core payment partners, is embedding stablecoin functionality directly into Shopify’s software stack.

The program will be opt-out, meaning stablecoin payments will be turned on by default. Merchants who prefer not to accept USDC must manually disable the option. Those who do accept it will be eligible for up to 0.5% cash back on USDC transactions. Later this year, customers paying in USDC will also receive cash-back incentives.

“I think other payment processors will look at what Shopify is building and be like, ‘Holy crap,’”  said Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase’s blockchain and wallet divisions. Shopify chief executive officer Tobias Lütke, also a Coinbase board member, emphasized the company’s alignment with crypto’s core principles during remarks at a Coinbase event on June 12.

While Shopify has long supported crypto through third-party plug-ins, this marks its first native, platform-wide crypto integration. And it comes as stablecoins gain serious traction.

Monthly stablecoin payment volume has surged from $2 billion to over $6.3 billion in the past two years, according to a blog post by Stripe. Companies like Visa, PayPal, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank are now building or using stablecoin infrastructure. Apple, Meta, Airbnb, and Google have also explored integrations.

With Shopify now pushing stablecoin functionality into the hands millions of of merchants across 34 countries, digital commerce payments appears to be quietly shifting toward faster, borderless, regulated transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199-0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$113,061.66-1.73%
Solana
SOL$162.45-3.42%
XRP
XRP$2.86-5.68%
Ethereum
ETH$3,471.6-3.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

BlackRock's 20-year veteran goes all-in on Ethereum. Joseph Chalom joins SharpLink, aiming to become the Ethereum equivalent of MicroStrategy.

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.