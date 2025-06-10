The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative

PANews
2025/06/10 11:52
Challenge
CT$0.0000055--%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+3.46%

Author: rosie , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The Crypto Twitter community (CT) calls itself the most decentralized information network in the financial sector. They call it "permissionless discussion". Anyone can share alpha, anyone can build their own audience, and anyone can influence the conversation.

But the reality is that about 100 accounts control how millions of people think about cryptocurrencies, which projects get traction, and where money flows. It’s the most centralized influence economy ever masquerading as grassroots community building.

This complex mechanism of influence is the envy of even traditional media executives.

The inner circle of market manipulators

CT is not one large dialogue platform but a series of concentric circles, with influence radiating outward from the center and disproportionately.

First layer: Kingmakers (5-10 accounts). These accounts don’t just have followers, they have network effects. Once they tweet, hundreds of other accounts retweet within minutes. Their casual mentions can drive up token prices, their criticisms can destroy projects, and their endorsements can instantly give projects legitimacy.

The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative

When tweets at this level mention a project, it not only brings interaction, but also attracts institutional attention, venture capital interest, and retail investors’ FOMO.

Second layer: amplifiers (20-30 accounts). These accounts turn first layer tweets into trending topics. They quote-retweet, add comments, and ensure the information reaches their specific communities, such as venture capital partners, well-known builders, and ecosystem leaders.

Tier 3: Echo Chambers (70-75 accounts). Mid-tier influencers who repeat Tier 1 and Tier 2 ideas to their own audiences. They rarely bring new ideas to the table but are critical in amplifying the narrative. Their job is to make Tier 1 ideas look like community consensus.

Everyone else: The audience. Digest and respond to what the first 100 people have already determined is worth discussing.

How narratives actually spread

This process is not random—it is predictable:

Step 1: Planting seeds

Tier 1 accounts share opinions, insights, or discoveries. This could be a true alpha or a strategic outreach.

Step 2: Zoom in

The second level of accounts quote and forward the article within 1-3 hours, adding their own interpretations, which creates the illusion of independent discovery.

Step 3: Verification

The third tier of accounts chimed in, providing supporting evidence and creating social proof that “all smart people agree.”

Step 4: Cascade Effect

Retail accounts share fragmented versions of the narrative, often misinterpreting key details but disseminating the core message.

Step 5: Institutionalization

Crypto media writes articles citing “crypto Twitter sentiment” and the narrative becomes accepted fact.

The entire cycle takes only 24 to 48 hours. By the time most people see a “hot” cryptocurrency topic, the influence economy has already determined its direction.

The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative

The economics of influence

CT’s influence is more than just prestige – it’s a sophisticated business model:

Direct cashing:

  • Paid promotion disguised as accidental discovery
  • Get a "consultant" position on the project they tweeted about
  • Receive speaking fees at conferences and events
  • Newsletter Sponsorship and Premium Content

Indirect value capture:

  • Get project information and tokens in advance
  • Obtaining a favorable allocation in financing rounds
  • Network with Tier 1 VCs and founders
  • Board Positions and Equity Opportunities

Portfolio pull: Many top accounts are angel investors or advisors to crypto projects.

Gatekeeping issues

CT’s concentrated influence creates systemic bias:

Geographic bias: Most Tier 1 accounts are based in the United States, creating a US-centric global tech narrative.

Network bias: Projects with existing connections to influential accounts receive disproportionate attention, regardless of their technical merit.

Wealth Bias: Accounts with existing crypto wealth are able to participate in exclusive transactions, creating a compounding advantage.

Language bias: Non-English speaking programs and communities are systematically undervalued.

Professional bias: Financial engineering gets more attention than technological innovation because finance professionals are better at self-promotion.

Which content is promoted and which is ignored

Analyzing CT trends can clearly reveal the pattern of selecting content for promotion:

Contents to be promoted:

  • New L1 blockchains (especially EVM-compatible ones)
  • DeFi protocols with novel token mechanisms
  • Anything tagged with "infrastructure" or "extensions"
  • Projects for developers

Systematically ignored content:

  • No token or venture capital backed projects
  • Technological innovation without financial speculation
  • Developers who focus on delivery, not marketing
  • International projects without US background

The result is a feedback loop in which cryptocurrency development is focused on attracting the attention of CT users rather than truly advancing the technology.

The illusion of decentralized speech

CT presents itself as radically different from traditional media, but its power dynamics are strikingly similar:

Traditional media: A small number of editors decide what is worth reporting, journalists amplify those decisions, and audiences digest the filtered information.

Crypto Twitter: A small number of Tier 1 accounts decide which projects are worth following, Tier 2/3 accounts amplify those decisions, and the audience digests the filtered information.

The main difference is that CT’s influence economy is less transparent in terms of power structures and financial incentives.

Downstream impacts

Tangible consequences of CT’s concentration of influence:

Capital allocation: VCs look at CT sentiment when making investment decisions. Hot projects get meetings, while unpopular projects are ignored.

Developer attention: What projects builders choose to work on is based in part on what projects they see being promoted in their social feeds.

Retail investor behavior: Millions of people make financial decisions based on narratives from 100 accounts with undisclosed conflicts of interest.

Media Coverage: Crypto journalists use Twitter sentiment as a measure of importance, amplifying the influence economy’s co-opting.

Breaking the Cycle

Here are some observations to grapple with this reality:

For builders: Understand that technical excellence without a narrative means obscurity. Either learn to play the influence game or find allies willing to help.

For investors: Public opinion on CT is a lagging indicator of primary account opinion, not true market sentiment. By the time something is "hot," you're already too late.

For users: Pay attention to accounts that consistently share different viewpoints and in-depth technical analysis, rather than accounts that simply echo mainstream views and conduct paid promotions.

For the entire ecosystem: Recognize that the concentration of influence on CT undermines efforts towards decentralization.

summary

It’s not that the CT is broken – it’s functioning exactly as designed.

The problem isn’t the existence of influence networks (they always will) — it’s the pretense that CT represents an organic, decentralized discussion when in reality it is a complex influence economy with concentrated power and undisclosed economic incentives.

Related reading: KOL training guide: How to expand your audience on social networks?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004961-1.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0805-3.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19723-4.96%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009332-18.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.01617-2.82%
ERA
ERA$0.943-8.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5976-1.35%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845+1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months