Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

2025/06/25
PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the first quarter reports of Tether and Circle, it can be inferred that among the total US$250 billion of US dollar stablecoins, US Treasury bonds account for at least 80% of the reserve assets, which is equivalent to an additional US$200 billion in demand for US Treasury bonds. Standard Chartered Bank predicts that by 2028, the size of the stablecoin market will drop to US$2 trillion, corresponding to a demand for US Treasury bonds of US$1.2 trillion to US$1.6 trillion, and stablecoin issuers will become the second largest buyer of US Treasury bonds after the Federal Reserve.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Lookonchain 监测，Arthur Hayes 在过去 6 小时内售出了 2,373 枚 ETH（价值 832 万美元）、776 万枚 ENA（价值 462 万美元）和 388.6 亿枚 PEPE（价值 41.47 万美元）。
2025/08/02
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
2025/08/02
PANews 8月2日消息，据新浪财经报道，当地时间8月1日，美国股市收盘下跌，市值蒸发逾1万亿美元。这与美国最新发布的关税声明有关，可以看出美关税政策的一系列影响正在如“回旋镖”逐个出现。 回旋镖一：当地时间8月1日，美国总统特朗普宣布将解雇美国劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。原因在于美国劳工部发布数据显示，美国7月失业率小幅上升，同时宣布大幅下调 5 月和 6 月就业增长数据。这是第一个预示美国经济面临危险的主要经济指标。 回旋镖二：当地时间8月1日下午，美联储理事阿德里亚娜·库格勒意外宣布辞职，有分析称可能与不理想的就业数据有关。 回旋镖三：耶鲁大学预算实验室表示，美国政府最新宣布的关税税率是近一个世纪以来的最高水平，今年美国普通家庭将由此损失约 2400 美元。结合周五发布的美国就业数据 ，这是美国家庭将在未来几个月面临更加困难经济状况的最新迹象。
