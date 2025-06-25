From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

PANews
2025/06/25 12:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018073-7.32%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07282-3.39%

Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing

How much is a channel worth?

We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story.

In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a full ten years to dig an artificial waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. The cost was 416 million francs, equivalent to 1.5% of France's GDP. Today, this is an investment comparable to national infrastructure.

Why did it cost so much to dig an "artificial river" back then?

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

You will understand after looking at a set of data:

  • Each ship passing through Suez has to pay about $250,000;

  • 18,000 to 21,000 ships pass through each year;

  • Annual revenue exceeds $6 billion;

  • Average daily revenue exceeds 15 million US dollars.

Because it is not an ordinary river, but a "golden channel" connecting Europe and Asia.

Without this canal, all ships would have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, which would not only take 4 or 5 days longer, but also cost 2 to 3.7 times more than it does now. Each detour could cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars more.

Therefore, this is not a water problem, but a "channel" problem. An efficient, safe and legal channel not only saves time and cost, but also holds the key to taking the initiative in global trade.

The channel value of stablecoins is being rediscovered

Today, we are standing at a new starting point of the "channel revolution". Many countries around the world are promoting stablecoin legislation to open up the main road to the real financial system for the on-chain world. In other words, it opens a fast channel for on-chain finance for traditional businesses. It is predicted that the global stablecoin market value will reach US$250 billion in 2025; Standard Chartered Bank is more optimistic, expecting its potential to be magnified to US$2 trillion, thereby leveraging US$10 trillion in capital flows.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

More importantly: regulators are beginning to recognize the legitimacy of stablecoins.

Just like the Suez Canal is not only for water, but also for trade; the moment the stablecoin legislation is passed, it means that capital can finally enter the chain legally and directly. No longer relying on springboard companies or going through gray channels, it reduces costs and increases efficiency.

This is a landmark moment: the compliance channel is officially opened.

The story of USDT: It’s not about issuing a coin, it’s about seizing a structural position

Before talking about JD.com, we have to take a look at the "big brother" Tether, the issuer of USDT.

What opportunity did Tether seize? When Bitcoin was first created, it was designed for peer-to-peer payments, but due to its high volatility, it was difficult to use it for daily settlement. USDT fills this gap. It was not "born out of thin air", but was born out of real market demand: providing anchor assets, liquidity hubs, and hedging tools for on-chain transactions. Someone said it well: After each round of bull market bubble bursts, stablecoins are the "sparks" left in the market, allowing funds to wait for the next wave of market conditions at any time without having to withdraw. Tether's returns are also staggering:

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

The net profit in 2024 is 13.7 billion US dollars. The team has only 100 people, and the average output per person exceeds 68 million US dollars, far exceeding JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Berkshire.

Does this rely on technology? No. It relies on its structural position - it stands on the necessary channel for the flow of funds on the chain. Even though it has been investigated and fined by regulators, it did not evade compliance, but instead made improvements while going along, and eventually made hundreds of millions of users around the world "dare to use" it. This is the structural dividend. And now, a new dividend window has been opened.

Why does JD.com want to develop a stablecoin?

Many people say that JD.com has entered Web3. But I don’t think so.

JD.com is developing stablecoins not for the purpose of “issuing coins”, but to solve the old problems of cross-border e-commerce:

  • Long settlement cycle

  • High cost

  • Serious capital pressure

  • Complicated banking procedures

The value of stablecoins is that they are the shortest path between reality and the chain. They can:

  • Real-time payment

  • Cross-border payments without intermediaries

  • Significantly reduced handling fees

  • The system can be automatically orchestrated and audited

Therefore, stablecoins are not necessarily exclusive to Web3, but rather a new tool for Web2 companies to build financial infrastructure.

This is not just an opportunity for JD.com, but an opportunity for all Chinese companies that want to go abroad and connect with the world.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

Stablecoin 2.0 Era: System-level Solutions

In the past, stablecoins served the purpose of currency speculation. Today, stablecoins serve enterprises. It is no longer a "coin", but a system module, a part of the financial settlement system, a part of user incentives, supply chain closed loop, and cross-border settlement process. The next stage of stablecoins is the development of systematization, compliance, and structure. The opportunity behind this is to provide enterprises with "stablecoin infrastructure" services.

The role transformation of Web3 practitioners: from "speculator" to "structurist"

The real opportunity does not lie in whether you can issue coins, but in whether you can:

  • Designing a payment system for stablecoin access

  • Building a cross-chain settlement bridge

  • Implement automatic account splitting and risk control strategies

  • Help enterprises implement compliance

If you understand chains, structures, and enterprises, then you are standing at this intersection.

It is not enough to just hang around in Web3, you also have to become a service provider, architect, and channel builder for more Web2 companies.

We are experiencing a “Suez moment” for stablecoins

Back to the original question: How much is a channel worth?

No one complains about the high toll on the Suez Canal, because everyone knows that the longer route is expensive, slow and dangerous.

The same is true for stablecoin channels. You can take the gray path, engage in arbitrage, and build a springboard, but those risks are "temporary dividends" rather than long-term moats.

What is really valuable is the structure and the channel. The next explosion point of this industry is not the lively coin issuance trend, but the steady structure construction. Those who can really earn long-term value are those who "build channels" for enterprises.

I command that this river be opened, so that ships may follow it directly to Persia, which is what I wish. The oath of Darius the King of Persia is still applicable today. Now, it is time for our generation of Web3 people to dig the next new channel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106-0.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

BTCFi doesn’t need to mimic Ethereum’s tempo—nor should it. The strength of Bitcoin’s financial layer will come from cohesion.
Threshold
T$0.0162-2.99%
ERA
ERA$0.9429-8.26%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6006-0.66%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845+1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 19:13
XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

In the ever-changing digital currency industry, XRP has become a preeminent cryptocurrency due to its speed, low cost, and enterprise-level applications. As interest in cryptocurrency mining continues to reach unprecedented levels, one question that is increasingly on the minds of new users and investors is: Can XRP be mined? How to mine it? Therefore, we will review everything you need to know about XRP mining, clear up some misconceptions, and show modern alternatives for earning XRP in 2025. In addition, you will learn how to use the Hashj.net website to enhance the user experience of cryptocurrencies such as XRP. If you have not used cloud mining, you can click: www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 for free mining. Can XRP Be Mined? The brief reply: No, XRP cannot be mined. Here’s why: ● Fixed Supply: When the currency XRP was launched, 100 billion coins had been pre-mined by Ripple Labs. This whole supply already exists. ● There is no Proof-of-Work (PoW): Unlike Bitcoin , the value of which is provided with newly minted coins that miners earn by solving complicated math problems, XRP is based on a consensus model that does not provide validators with new coins. ● Distribution: Ripple Labs releases XRP coins into the environment by distributing them periodically with the help of partnerships, incentives, and ecosystem building, but there is no mining. That said, in case you have been considering going the mining rig route in order to get yourself some XRP, then you would be better off trying out other methods of getting it, trading it, or staking it to generate income, particularly through sites like Hashj.net. Alternatives to XRP Mining in 2025 And although old mining is out of the question, the options to gain XRP in 2025 are thrilling and realistic. 1. Users can participate in mining with Hashj rewards. An emerging trend in 2025 is the short-term reward contract, and Hashj is first in line to take the lead. Now, users will be able to make and join XRP-based reward agreements that can give them daily returns within a specified time. Such contracts are: Easy to apply Independent cloud-based (no equipment required) Time limited 1 to 30 days It’s designed to lower the barrier to entry, making it easy to get started even with no experience. You may view these reward contracts directly on Hashj.net, the contracts are presented publicly with daily yield and performance figures. 2. Hashj Gifts Cloud Mining Although XRP cannot be mined, Hashj offers solutions to mine other coins, such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin , among others, and receives cloud mining profits as well. These earnings can now be multiplied into XRP instantly through the platform and provide a user with a wriggle room to increase his and her XRP holding indirectly. On top of that, Hashj frequently gives sign-up gifts, free gift mining functions, and referral programs that add to your portfolio at no cost upfront. 3. Yield and Staking Platforms XRP does not turn into an ordinary mine, but it is possible to stake and put it into a yield platform, which allows getting daily or weekly income by lending the coin or providing liquidity to the pool. On certain DeFi platforms and custodial hosting services, you can stake your XRP to make a passive income through XRP staking pairs or stablecoin pools. Visit www.hashj.net to register and receive $118 to start earning XRP for free. Why XRP Is Still a Smart Choice in 2025 Although not mineable, XRP is gaining usage, and the following reasons make it increasingly popular: ● XRP’s Institutionalization: Many large financial institutions around the world are using XRP Ledger technology to achieve instant settlement of cross-border payments. ● Eco-Friendly: A single transaction requires XRP to consume a mere 0.0079 kWh, which is way lower than Bitcoin and Ethereum. ● Scalability: With speeds of more than 1,500 transactions/sec, the XRP Ledger is a quite trustworthy infrastructure that could support a considerable number of applications. ● Low Fees: The average transaction price is well under $ 0.01, which is perfect for micro transactions and worldwide remittances. These strengths ensure that XRP is a wise investment in your crypto portfolio, particularly when you want sustainability and speed. Getting Started with Hashj and XRP Hashj.net is an excellent option to use for those people who would like to learn more about XRP and crypto interaction in 2025. This is how one can get started: 1. Create a Free Account: Simply use an Email or Wallet to create your account. 2. Claim Free Mining Bonuses: After successful registration, you can receive $100 trial bonus + $18 cash and try free mining. 3. Select an XRP Contract: Select a reward XRP contract and use it in accordance with the goals. 4. Monitor Daily Returns: Watch your returns compound themselves without the need to have maintenance or mining. 5. Cash-Back or Recycle: You have instant withdrawal capabilities and recycle investment opportunities to increase your profits with Hashj. Is It Safe? Systems such as Hashj are transparent, user-friendly, and provide customer services. In 2025, Hashj has announced plans to implement improved KYC, 2-factor-authentication (2FA), and live monitoring during withdrawals to protect the money of its users. Hashj made it to the list of these reliable sources as it already has tens of thousands of active users every day and a verified payout history. Final Thoughts In the classical meaning of XRP mining, it is not possible because of its consensus model, but in the current scenario, there are more intelligent, faster, and easier methods to unlock more XRP in 2025. With the help of such new platforms like Hashj.net, the user will be able to access reward contracts, benefit through cloud-based mining of other coins, and easily convert his/her income to XRP. Being rewarded for the ability to move and be agile in the industry and make smart decisions, using these tools can precondition not only a good short-term result but long-term success in the crypto industry. As a new or professional enthusiast, XRP is still a digital asset you should consider trying out, whether it is or is not being mined.
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.0065-11.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0494-1.80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08064-2.62%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000098+1.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009383-17.55%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

From vaults to value flows: Bitcoin’s era of financial infrastructure has begun | Opinion

XRP Mining: What You Need to Know About Mining in 2025

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect