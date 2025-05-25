Weekly preview | FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims of major creditors on May 30; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth approximately $154 million

2025/05/25 21:42
Important news:

  • Binance will list Huma Finance (HUMA) at 21:00 on May 26, 2025 (GMT+8)
  • Bybit and Gate will launch Puffverse Token (PFVS) at 20:00 on May 27th, Beijing time.
  • FTX to start paying bankruptcy claims from major creditors on May 30
  • Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30th. Users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible.
  • SEC postpones review of Grayscale’s Ethereum spot ETF to add staking functionality, new review deadline is June 1
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$154 million.

May 26

Project News:

The 212th Ethereum ACDC meeting: Fusaka Devnet-0 will be launched on May 26

According to Tim Beiko's summary of the 212th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE), the meeting mainly discussed: Fusaka Devnet-0 will be launched on May 26, Fusaka EIP scope discussion (EIP-7825 sets the upper limit of transaction Gas to 30M; EIP-7918 anchors the Blob rate to the Base Fee to alleviate fee fluctuations; these two are confirmed to be included in Devnet-1), testnet strategy (fork Sepolia first, retain Hoodi for application testing; encourage the community to maintain the testnet for a long time).

Next week the CL call will make a decision on EIP-7917, and at the next ACDE call (in two weeks), the team will finalize the scope of Devnet-2 and review update proposals for EIPs 7212, 7934, 7907, and 5920. Glamsterdam discussions will begin after Fusaka’s scope is finalized.

BNB Chain announces Maxwell hard fork: BSC block time will be shortened to 0.75 seconds, and the test network will be upgraded first on May 26

According to the official announcement of BNB Chain, BNB Smart Chain (BSC) will shorten the block time from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds through the Maxwell hard fork, and will be deployed to the mainnet on June 30. This upgrade includes three core improvements: BEP-524 establishes a new block interval standard; BEP-563 optimizes the communication protocol between verification nodes; BEP-564 adds a new block batch synchronization mechanism. Technical adjustments include increasing the verification cycle from Epoch length from 500 to 1000, and the rotation time of a single verification node remains at 12 seconds (16 new blocks). The testnet will be upgraded first on May 26, and five standards such as node synchronization stability and no increase in reorganization rate must be met before the mainnet can be deployed.

Governance Voting:

Initia releases inflation correction and staking exit subsidy proposals, on-chain voting will begin on May 26

The Initia Foundation has published a governance proposal on the official forum, proposing to amend the current INIT release rate of 5% of the total annual supply to the initially set "5% of the pledged supply", that is, 1.25% of the annualized total supply. This amendment stems from the parameter configuration error at the creation of the coin on April 24, which led to excessive inflation, nearly 4 times higher than the original plan.

The Foundation also proposed two types of subsidy plans to compensate users affected by Proposal 39 for the loss of staking income. The subsidy will be borne by the Foundation's treasury, and users can apply for it in the Initia App before July 7, without lock-up requirements. The on-chain vote will start at 14:00 on May 26 and will be executed or rejected on June 2. The Foundation recommends voting against the original Proposal 39 to ensure the credibility of community governance.

May 27

Policy supervision:

The US SEC has postponed its decision on Canary Capital’s Litecoin spot ETF application. Comments are due on May 27.

According to former Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the Litecoin (LTC) spot ETF application submitted by Canary Capital and launched a public comment process to focus on evaluating whether the ETF meets regulatory requirements to prevent fraud and manipulation. The deadline for comments is May 26 (May 27, Beijing time), and the deadline for replies is June 9 (June 10, Beijing time).

The extension is consistent with Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart's previous prediction that " there is a high probability that the final decision will be postponed rather than directly approved or rejected. "

Project dynamics:

Aethir will launch a Checker node buyback program on May 27

Aethir announced that it will launch a Checker node buyback program on May 27, allowing node holders to sell NFT licenses back to Aethir and receive rewards. The program aims to support new GPU computing nodes to join Aethir's decentralized cloud computing network and further enhance its DePIN ecosystem. Users can obtain eATH (EigenATH), a token used to support Aethir's infrastructure, by selling nodes. The program adopts EigenLayer's AVS model to promote the access of new computing power. The buyback price will fluctuate according to market conditions, and users who participate earlier will receive additional rewards.

May 28

Policy supervision:

U.S. Vice President Vance to Speak at 'Bitcoin 2025' Conference on May 28

U.S. Vice President Cyrus Vance will speak at the “Bitcoin 2025” conference in Las Vegas on May 28.

Token unlocking:

Bio Protocol (BIO) will unlock approximately 339 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 28, accounting for 20.22% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28 million.

May 29

Macroeconomics:

At 2 a.m., the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its May monetary policy meeting.

At 8:30 p.m., the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending May 24 and the revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States will be released.

Project News:

MilkyWay airdrop collection will end on May 29

According to MilkyWay's official announcement, the deadline for claiming Massdrop is 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 29, 2025, and users can apply through the official website link.

May 30

Project News:

OKX Wallet is upgrading its Fractal BRC-20 protocol services. Affected services are expected to return to normal on May 30.

OKX Wallet is currently upgrading the Fractal BRC-20 protocol service. During the upgrade, Fractal BRC-20 related services will be temporarily unavailable. The affected services are expected to return to normal on May 30, 2025. After the service upgrade is completed, users can view and manage Fractal BRC-20 protocol related assets in the wallet normally.

Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30th. Users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible.

With the passing of the TIP-52 proposal, Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30. Users need to bridge ETH, MAGIC, SMOL and Beacon WOP NFT assets to L1 or Arbitrum chain respectively before the end of the month. The current on-chain bridge has been stopped, and MAGIC-ETH liquidity has been moved to the Ethereum mainnet and launched on Uniswap.

Token unlocking:

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 14.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.1 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 423 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on May 30, accounting for 16.10% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.7 million.

May 31

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 31, accounting for 1.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$22.7 million.

June 1

Policy supervision:

SEC postpones review of Grayscale’s Ethereum spot ETF to add staking functionality, new review deadline is June 1

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to extend the review period for the rule change proposal submitted by NYSE Arca. The proposal intends to allow Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Mini Trust ETF to pledge Ethereum holdings. The rule was originally open for public comments on March 3, and no comments have been received so far. The SEC extended the review deadline from the original April 17 to June 1, 2025 to fully evaluate the proposal and related issues.

Trump: It is recommended to impose a 50% tariff directly on the EU from June 1

US President Trump said on social media that the main purpose of the establishment of the European Union is to take advantage of the United States in trade, but the European Union is difficult to deal with. Their strong trade barriers, value-added taxes, ridiculous corporate penalties, non-monetary trade barriers, currency manipulation, unfair and unreasonable lawsuits against American companies, etc., have led to an annual trade deficit of more than $250,000,000 in the United States, which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them have made no progress. Therefore, I propose to impose a direct tariff of 50% on the European Union from June 1, 2025. If the product is manufactured or produced in the United States, no tariff will be imposed.

Project dynamics:

Wintermute will establish its US headquarters in Manhattan, New York on June 1 and enter the US market

Crypto market maker Wintermute announced that it will set up its US headquarters in Manhattan, New York on June 1, and hired former Blockchain Association policy director Ron Hammond as policy director. The CEO said that the company decided to quickly deploy in the market because US policies have turned to a friendlier one. Hammond, who once drafted crypto regulations for lawmakers, said he would take this opportunity to promote compliance innovation and industry cooperation.

Neo to shut down testnet on June 1

Neo announced that it will officially shut down the Neo Legacy mainnet on October 31, 2025, and the testnet on June 1, 2025. Neo Legacy has been running for more than 8 years since its launch in 2016. The official will save data snapshots before shutting down. After the shutdown, functions such as asset transfer and smart contract deployment will be permanently stopped, and unmigrated assets will be lost. Users need to complete asset migration through the official migration portal, and the Neo team will also assist centralized exchanges in handling custodial assets.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.32% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$154 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 5.34% of the current circulation and worth approximately $10.9 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 1, accounting for 1.07% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
CryptoNews
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
CryptoNews
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
PANews

