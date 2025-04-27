Weekly preview | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may go to final vote

PANews
2025/04/27 19:20
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000125+25.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.676-1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01475-4.96%

News preview:

  • Cboe and FTSE Russell to launch new Bitcoin futures product on April 28
  • Binance Alpha to List Sign (SIGN) and Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)
  • TOKEN 2049 Dubai Conference will be held from April 30 to May 1, Trump's second son Eric Trump will be invited to attend
  • Frax Finance will upgrade to North Star in the early morning of April 30 (UTC+8). Frax Share will be renamed Frax and used as a gas token.
  • Hyperliquid plans to adjust the fee system after April 30 and introduce a staking tier system
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 74 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 2.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$267 million.

April 28

Policy supervision:

Arizona's two bitcoin reserve legislations will be read a third time on April 28, local time, and may go to a final vote.

Arizona’s two bitcoin reserve bills will now go to a third reading and possible final vote next Monday, which could become the first state-level bitcoin reserve bills to pass a vote.

Project dynamics:

BNB Chain: A proposal to update the key parameters of the Lorentz hard fork has been initiated, and the voting will end on April 28

BNB Chain announced on the X platform that it has initiated a proposal to update the key parameters of the Lorentz hard fork, involving ValidatorContract, SlashContract and GovernorContract. The voting will end on April 28, and the current approval rate is 100%.

It is reported that the BSC Lorentz mainnet hard fork upgrade will be carried out at 13:05 (UTC+8) on April 29 .

Spain’s Hesperides University Launches Bitcoin Master’s Degree, Starting April 28

The University of the Hespérides in Spain has announced the launch of the first Spanish-language master's program in Bitcoin, which will start on April 28, 2025 and aims to train professionals in the field of Bitcoin with comprehensive technical, economic, legal and philosophical capabilities. The program is taught entirely online, covering the philosophy, history, economics, technology, regulation and commercial applications of Bitcoin, emphasizing its value as a transformative currency network. Partners include BTC Inc, Jan3, BTC Consulting 360, etc., to ensure that the course is closely integrated with industry needs. The program is open to students worldwide and has now completed enrollment.

April 29

Policy supervision:

South Korea's ruling party plans to release relevant policies on the "Digital Asset Basic Law" on April 29 to promote investor protection and industry innovation

Kim Sang-hoon, chairman of the policy committee of the ruling People's Power Party of South Korea, said that the legislation of the Basic Law on Digital Assets will be promoted to systematically manage and promote the healthy development of the digital asset market, and to achieve the coordination and unification of investor protection and industrial innovation. He pointed out that due to unclear supervision and excessive restrictions, it is difficult for foreign capital to enter the Korean market, and domestic capital is also accelerating to flow overseas. Kim Sang-hoon said that virtual assets are an important part of the new economy and should be institutionalized. The relevant policies will be officially released by Congressman Park Soo-min on April 29.

Developer Activities:

Meta to hold developer conference LlamaCon on April 29

April 30

Macroeconomics:

20:30: U.S. labor cost index quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of real GDP annualized quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of real personal consumption expenditure quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate in the first quarter

22:00: US PCE price data for March, personal spending monthly rate for March, existing home sales index monthly rate for March

Project dynamics:

OpenAI: GPT-4 will be retired on April 30 and completely replaced by 4o

OpenAI stated on its website that from April 30, GPT-4 will be "completely replaced" by GPT-4o, but GPT-4 will continue to be available through the API. OpenAI said, "In face-to-face evaluations, it (4o) continues to surpass GPT-4 in writing, coding, STEM, etc." According to the US media The Verge on the 10th, OpenAI will unveil a series of new AI models next week, including GPT-4.1, which will be an improved version of the 4o multimodal model. OpenAI will also launch smaller GPT-4.1 mini and nano versions, as well as the o3 "inference" model and a new inference model called o4-mini.

Frax Finance will undergo North Star upgrade on April 30, Frax Share will be renamed Frax and used as gas token

Decentralized stablecoin protocol Frax Finance announced that it will upgrade North Star at noon PST on April 29 (expected to be early morning April 30 Beijing time). With this upgrade, Frax Share (FXS) will be renamed Frax and become Fraxtal's gas token, replacing frxETH. It will also serve as the only commodity token used to ensure security in the ecosystem. FXS held on Fraxtal will be automatically converted to FRAX at a 1:1 ratio, and FXS held on Ethereum must be bridged to Fraxtal for conversion on or after April 29.

X2Y2 will shut down its NFT marketplace on April 30, but smart contracts will continue to operate

According to the official announcement of X2Y2, after a three-year journey with a transaction volume of US$5.6 billion, X2Y2 will officially close its NFT market on April 30, 2025. X2Y2 co-founder @tp_x2y2 said that although the platform will be closed, the relevant smart contracts will continue to run.

Terraform Labs: Cryptocurrency loss claims portal has been opened, the deadline is April 30

Terraform Labs' crypto asset loss claims portal will be open on March 31, 2025. Creditors can submit eligible crypto asset loss claims at http://claims.terra.money . When submitting, they need to provide supporting documents such as wallet address/read-only API key and fill in the complete claim form. The deadline for claim submission is April 30, 2025, 23:59 (EST). Late submissions will not be accepted.

Hyperliquid plans to adjust the fee system after April 30 and introduce a staking tier system

Hyperliquid announced that it will adjust the fee system on or after April 30, 2025, and introduce staking tiers (StakingTiers). Under the new rules, users who stake HYPE tokens can enjoy lower transaction fees, up to a 40% discount. In addition, the spot and contract markets will adopt independent fee systems, and the weight will be doubled when calculating spot trading volume to improve the fairness of fee calculations. After the adjustment, the default rate has increased, the contract Taker rate has increased from 0.035% to 0.045%, and the spot Taker rate has doubled from 0.035% to 0.07%. Hyperliquid said the move is aimed at increasing protocol revenue and enhancing the practicality of HYPE.

Developer Activities:

Alliance and Base jointly held the MVP Hackathon in San Francisco. The application deadline is April 30.

Alliance announced that it will hold the MVP Hackathon in San Francisco with Base. The champion project can directly advance to the Alliance accelerator ALL15 batch and have the opportunity to receive up to $500,000 in investment funds from Alliance and Coinbase Ventures (subject to specific terms). The application deadline is April 30, and the topics cover encryption, AI, robotics and cutting-edge technology.

Applications for the sixth Ethereum Protocol Scholarship are now open, with a deadline of April 30

The sixth Ethereum Protocol Fellowship (EPF) is now open for application, with a deadline of April 30. This EPF will be held from June to November 2025, with two offline events at EthCC in France and Devconnect in Argentina. The program is aimed at experienced software engineers, providing mentor guidance and stipend support, aiming to promote the development of Ethereum protocols, including consensus, client development, testing, etc.

Conference Activities:

TOKEN 2049 Dubai Conference will be held from April 30 to May 1, Trump's second son Eric Trump will be invited to attend

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$25.7 million.

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 16.98% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.5 million.

Gunz (GUN) will unlock approximately 83.33 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 13.79% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 527 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 19.57% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.4 million.

May 1

Project dynamics:

PsyFi will shut down all services, including PsyLend and Vaults, on May 1

According to official news from PsyFi, the provider of financial instrument products in the Solana ecosystem, PsyFi (including PsyLend and Vaults) will shut down all front-end and back-end services and stop platform support on May 1, 2025. The platform has now entered a withdrawal-only mode, and the official reminds users to complete the withdrawal of funds before this date to ensure the safety of their assets. In addition, PsyFi stated that it may share the contract address and IDL in the future so that users with needs can interact directly with smart contracts.

Nethermind head: plans to remove Ethereum pre-merger history in new version 1.3.1 on May 1

Marek Moraczyński, head of Ethereum client Nethermind, posted on the X platform that more than 80% of Ethereum full node disk space is currently occupied by historical records. In the new version 1.3.1, Nethermind is ready to remove pre-merger historical records through ERA files, and all teams agree to perform relevant operations on May 1. If all blocks and all receipts are removed and only the data required to verify the latest block is retained, the full node capacity will be less than 200 GB.

Solana Early Backer RockawayX Launches $125 Million Fund and Will Launch Accelerator Center "Solana City" on May 1

Prague-based crypto venture capital firm RockawayX announced the completion of its second early-stage fund raising of $125 million. The fund closed in the first quarter of this year and will mainly invest in Solana ecosystem startups. The firm, which invested in the unlaunched Solana in 2018, currently manages assets of approximately $2 billion, has offices in Prague, Dubai and London, and two-thirds of its 45 employees are engineers. RockawayX CEO Victor Fischer said that two-thirds of the new fund will be used for seed round investments, and the rest will be allocated to liquid assets.

Although the amount of crypto venture capital in the US market fell by 22% in the first quarter, RockawayX's fund return in 2021 has exceeded 5 times, mainly benefiting from early investments in Solana, market maker Wintermute and lending protocol Morpho Labs. The institution has invested in more than 15 Solana ecosystem projects and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.

Crypto investment platform Bake will close its Singapore market and services from May 1

Crypto investment platform Bake will shut down its Singapore market and services from May 1. Bake has set April 30, 2025 as the last date for all users to withdraw digital assets. Officials recommend that all users process their funds before the deadline to avoid any additional administrative processes and potential fees.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 74 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 2.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$267 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 5.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.3 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

May 2

Macroeconomics:

U.S. April seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate will be announced at 20:30

Project News:

CoinList to Launch Fleek (FLK) Token Sale on May 2

Fleek, an AI agent and virtual influence platform, will launch the $FLK token sale at 1:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 2. The total number of tokens is 100 million, of which 6,666,700 will be open this time, with a FDV of $75 million and a selling price of $0.75. Fleek is known as the "Shopify of AI" and supports developers, creators and brands to build and monetize AI agents and virtual people on its platform. The project has received support from Eliza (formerly ai16z), Venice AI, etc. This sale is not open to the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other regions.

Token unlocking:

Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 15.98 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on May 2, accounting for 83.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$42.2 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on May 2, accounting for 0.73% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.2 million.

May 3

Token unlocking:

Memecoin (MEME) will unlock about 3.45 billion tokens at 3:30 pm Beijing time on May 3, accounting for 7.90% of the current circulation and worth about US$7.4 million.

May 4

None

Specific time to be determined

OKX CEO: OKX will launch a payment wallet next week

OKX CEO Star posted on the X platform that OKX will launch a new OKX payment wallet next week, aiming to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency to the billion-user level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004964-1.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19768-4.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009333-18.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017339-5.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106+0.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+4.58%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106+3.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say