Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

PANews
2025/05/21 13:46
Core DAO
CORE$0.469-2.33%
Ethereum
ETH$3,489.03-2.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002095+4.95%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, Bitcoin and Ethereum have driven a significant rebound in the crypto market, with a significant increase in market capital activity and frequent whale capital movements. Among them, London-based asset management company Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy.

More than 270,000 ETH were raised in a single week, and the Ethereum LST ecosystem was heavily invested

In recent times, Abraxas Capital has been active on the chain.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

 Abraxas Capital - Public Address Asset Holdings Overview

According to Arkham data, as of May 20, the total value of crypto assets held by Abraxas Capital’s two related public addresses has exceeded US$1.15 billion, with a cumulative profit of approximately US$280 million.

From the perspective of asset structure, in addition to Bitcoin worth more than $190 million, Abraxas Capital's investment portfolio is highly concentrated in the Ethereum Liquid Staking Token (LST) track, which is used for staking or as collateral in various DeFi protocols. Its main holdings include AwETH, wstETH, awstETH and weETH, among which AwETH and wstETH have a total holding amount of more than $700 million, accounting for the absolute majority of its overall assets. This type of asset has both on-chain staking income and secondary market liquidity, which also reflects that Abraxas Capital pursues a balance strategy between stable income and flexible position adjustment.

From the perspective of the pace of fund growth, the asset size of the institution has significantly accelerated since mid-February 2025, and recently exceeded the $1 billion mark. In the past week alone (May 13-20), its net assets increased by more than $130 million, mainly due to a substantial increase in AwSTETH (Aave v3 wstETH) positions, with an increase of more than $120 million.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

In terms of capital flow, in the past 7 days, Abraxas Capital has withdrawn nearly 270,000 ETH from CEX (centralized exchange), completing about 6 purchase transactions per day on average, with a cumulative value of more than 690 million US dollars. Based on its average purchase price of US$2,573.8, compared with the current ETH market price of about US$2,500, this part of the position is currently in a temporary floating loss of about US$11 million.

It is worth noting that Abraxas Capital has significantly reduced its holdings of Bitcoin within a month. On-chain data shows that in the past few weeks, the institution has transferred a total of 2,000 BTC to exchanges, worth more than $190 million. However, it has recently begun to increase its holdings again, withdrawing about $85 million worth of Bitcoin from exchanges.

According to Arkham data, Abraxas Capital's ETH funds mainly flow to Ethereum DeFi protocols. In the past 7 days, Abraxas Capital has also transferred more than 174,000 ETH to mainstream DeFi protocols such as Aave, Ether.fi, and Compound, with a total value of approximately US$440 million at current prices. In particular, Aave is the main use of Abraxas Capital's ETH holdings, and it currently holds an asset position of more than US$480 million on AAVE V3.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

From this point of view, Abraxas Capital is becoming one of the more active and heavily invested institutional players in the Ethereum ecosystem, and is strengthening the liquidity and revenue reuse rate of assets by deeply participating in the DeFi market.

The asset size exceeds 3 billion US dollars and was once a major customer of Tether

Abraxas Capital Management is an asset management company headquartered in London and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It aims to become a top asset management institution. The company was co-founded in 2002 by Fabio Frontini and Luca Celati, who were both senior executives at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (DRKW) in London.

Abraxas Capital initially focused on the traditional financial sector, and on-chain data shows that the company had begun to deploy Bitcoin assets as early as the end of 2014. In 2017, Abraxas Capital announced that it would shift its business focus to digital assets.

Heka Funds is Abraxas Capital’s core investment platform focused on digital assets. It is headquartered in Malta and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), with assets exceeding US$3 billion.

As a multi-fund investment company, Heka currently manages three major funds: Elysium Global Arbitrage Fund was launched in 2017 and is the first digital asset fund officially licensed and officially operated in the European Union. It has achieved a return rate of 214.95% since its establishment. By the end of 2024, its asset management scale has exceeded 1.2 billion euros; Alpha Bitcoin Fund was established in 2022, focusing on Bitcoin investment, and currently manages $2 billion; Alpha Ethereum Fund was established in 2023, focusing on Ethereum, and currently manages $4.8 million in assets.

Among them, the Elysium Fund is the main business of Heka Funds. It initially entered the market with a Bitcoin arbitrage strategy, inspired by a small arbitrage fund that once bought Bitcoin at a low price on Western exchanges and then resold it to Japanese exchanges. At first, Elysium mainly engaged in Bitcoin arbitrage, but as the relevant arbitrage space gradually narrowed, the fund strategy gradually shifted to stablecoin arbitrage.

In 2019, Fabio Frontini met Tether’s CFO Giancarlo Devasini for the first time and was invited to the Bahamas to meet with Tether’s banking partner Deltec Bank. According to Frontini’s recollection, Deltec showed him Tether’s asset proof at the time: more than 60% of the reserves were in cash, and the rest were short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, which gave him full confidence in Tether’s 1:1 support. Since then, Heka Funds has verified Tether’s liquidity through a series of small test transactions and gradually expanded the scale of transactions.

With continuous transactions and cooperation, Heka Funds has gradually grown into one of Tether's largest institutional clients. It can be said that Heka Funds is also the driving force behind Tether's rapid development. According to a research report released by Protos in 2021, Heka Funds obtained more than US$1.5 billion in USDT at that time, accounting for about 1.5% of Tether's total issuance. This year, Heka Funds has accumulated a profit of approximately US$52 million, far exceeding the US$5.8 million profit achieved by its parent company Abraxas, making it one of the most successful funds within the group. In the past 30 days, Arkham data showed that among Tether's major trading counterparts in the past 30 days, Heka Funds' trading volume reached US$564 million, ranking eighth.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

In an interview with Protos in early 2025, Frontini once again publicly expressed his confidence in Tether. He pointed out that Tether is earning huge interest rate spreads in the high-interest rate environment in the United States, and its business model is very simple but extremely effective. He also quoted Howard Lutnick (CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald)'s comments at the 2024 Davos Forum, saying that Tether's assets are mainly held by Cantor, the largest U.S. Treasury broker, which further strengthened his confidence in Tether.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, on-chain analyst @DesoGames found that by tracking the flow of funds in a certain cycle of Tether, it mainly flowed to Abraxas and Cumberland crypto entities. However, the funds were transferred in a complex and opaque manner through multiple layers of accounts, and this operation may be intended to cover up the source of illegal transactions. The analyst further disclosed that HEKA Funds claimed that its fund net assets were 1.3 billion euros, but purchased 1.5 billion USDT through HEKA (Tether issued approximately 2.5 billion US dollars in this cycle), an amount that obviously exceeded its financial capacity and was suspicious. At the same time, shareholders and directors of HEKA Funds were found to appear in the offshore leak database, with complex backgrounds and difficult to trace their true identities. HEKA Funds may just be a shell fund used by Abraxas to cover up its real activities, lacking transparency and credibility.

Currently, judging from the on-chain trends, as the crypto market structure continues to financialize and the arbitrage space for early stablecoins gradually narrows, Abraxas Capital is also exploring expanding its strategy to a more sustainable Ethereum collateralized lending ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004964-1.70%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19768-4.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009333-18.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017339-5.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08062-3.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006106+0.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+4.58%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01106+3.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say