“80% of Crypto Scams Could Be Stopped by One Mental Shift” — Crystal CEO | Interview

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 18:22
LightLink
LL$0.01369-0.29%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001632+5.97%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002111+5.92%

The crypto industry’s rapid growth has created massive opportunities for innovation and a fertile ground for crypto scams. The scale of this exploitation became starkly apparent in 2024, when Americans alone lost a record $9.3 billion to crypto-related crimes, representing a devastating 66% increase from the previous year’s $5.6 billion.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received nearly 150,000 crypto-related complaints in 2024, indicating that what once seemed like isolated incidents has now metastasized into a systematic threat to digital finance.

Source: Chainalysis

Perhaps most alarming is the demographic targeting, with people over 60 reporting the highest losses at $2.8 billion. At the same time, Chainalysis data suggests that North Korean hackers alone stole $1.34 billion from crypto platforms in 2024, representing 61% of all stolen funds.

Crystal, a leading blockchain analytics platform, sits at the frontline of this battle. The company’s tools help track illicit cryptocurrency flows and provide crucial intelligence for investigations.

We spoke with Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal since early 2024, about the sophisticated manipulation tactics driving modern crypto fraud. With over 23 years of leadership experience across fintech giants including Citigroup, HSBC, and Ripple, Gupta brings a unique perspective on how traditional financial crime prevention applies to the decentralized world of cryptocurrency.

Our conversation reveals how scammers exploit fundamental human psychology, why technical solutions alone aren’t enough, and what individuals and businesses can do to protect themselves.

The Psychology Behind Crypto Manipulation

CN: From your experience, what are the most common psychological tactics scammers use to build trust with their victims?

Gupta: The most common tactics revolve around urgency, authority and familiarity. Scammers impersonate figures of perceived authority, such as project founders, influencers, or even support staff, to create an illusion of legitimacy. They exploit FOMO by creating time pressure “You’ll miss your chance if you don’t act now.” They also mimic the visual identity of real platforms, tapping into a victim’s trust in brands.

These attacks are carefully orchestrated campaigns that understand human psychology at a deep level. What makes crypto particularly vulnerable is that many users are already operating in a high-risk, high-reward mindset, making them more susceptible to urgency-based manipulation.

CN: How do scammers exploit personal relationships or social closeness – the so-called “trust trap” in modern crypto fraud schemes?

Gupta: We’ve seen a surge in what we call “social infiltration.” Attackers slowly embed themselves into communities Discord servers, Telegram groups, even private DMs, posing as helpful members. They build rapport over time, sometimes for weeks, before proposing a scam investment or fake tool. The trap works because it doesn’t feel like fraud. It feels like a friend giving advice. The victim’s guard is down because of emotional familiarity.

This is particularly insidious because it exploits one of crypto’s greatest strengths: community. These tight-knit communities built around shared interests and investment strategies become perfect hunting grounds for patient predators.

Source: Chainalysis

Recent Chainalysis data shows that “pig butchering” scams, which rely heavily on building fake relationships, have seen an 85-fold increase since 2020. Victims often lose between $2-4 million individually, precisely because the emotional manipulation makes them willing to transfer larger amounts over time.

The psychology is devastatingly effective because it taps into fundamental human needs for belonging and trust. When someone who has been helpful and friendly for weeks suddenly presents an “exclusive opportunity,” victims might evaluate the investment and try to maintain a relationship they value.

Evolution of Social Engineering Tactics

CN: Social engineering is evolving fast. What new behaviors or emotional triggers are attackers using in 2024–2025 that we didn’t see five years ago?

Gupta: In 2024–2025, we’re seeing more hyper-personalized attacks. Thanks to leaked data and AI-powered profiling, scammers tailor messages that reflect the victim’s language, portfolio history, or even past interactions. Another trigger that has grown is empathy. Scammers fake medical emergencies or family-related causes to solicit crypto under emotional pretenses. There’s also a rise in “VIP scams” — attackers pretending to offer exclusive investment opportunities, exploiting status-driven FOMO.

AI has been a massively destructive tool for scammers. They can now generate convincing personas, mimic writing styles, and even create deepfake videos of trusted figures.

Just a few years ago, the level of personalization we’re seeing would have required teams of social engineers; now, it can be automated.

Chainalysis research indicates that AI is making fraud “more scalable and affordable for bad actors to conduct,” which explains why we’re seeing such dramatic increases in both sophistication and volume.

This hybrid approach has contributed to investment fraud becoming the costliest category, accounting for $5.7 billion in losses in 2024 alone, a 24% increase from the previous year.

CN: Could you walk us through a case where the victim was manipulated using privileged or sensitive personal data? How do attackers usually get hold of such data?

Gupta: In one case, Crystal analyzed, a victim received a phishing email that included a reference to a private wallet address and transaction from three years ago. The scammers had scraped blockchain data and cross-referenced it with leaked emails from old exchange breaches. This made the phishing message look highly legitimate. They even used the victim’s city and device type in the email footer. Data like this is often bought on darknet forums or extracted via malware and SIM-swaps.

What’s particularly concerning is how the transparency of blockchain data, which is generally a feature, becomes a vulnerability when combined with traditional data breaches. Scammers can build incredibly detailed profiles by connecting on-chain activity with off-chain personal information.

High-Stakes Social Engineering

CN: Could you share a case Crystal worked on that holds a strong lesson about how social manipulation works in scams?

Gupta: We investigated a case where a mid-sized crypto fund’s top manager was tricked by someone posing as their CEO on Telegram. The attacker spoofed the CEO’s Telegram ID, mimicked writing style, and asked for an “urgent liquidity transfer.” What’s shocking is that the attacker waited until the real CEO was traveling — information likely taken from social media. It’s a clear example of how scammers blend social engineering with timing and reconnaissance. The breach was emotional and contextual.

This particularly shows why traditional corporate security training often fails in the crypto space. The speed and irreversibility of crypto transactions don’t allow for the usual verification processes that might catch such attacks in traditional finance.

CN: Have you noticed an increase in scams targeting high-net-worth individuals or companies through tailored, “luxury” phishing attempts? If yes, how do these differ from mass-market scams?

Gupta: Absolutely. High-net-worth targets are approached with sophistication. These phishing attempts often arrive via LinkedIn, private invite-only communities, or even through introductions from compromised contacts. The language is polished, the visuals mimic premium branding, and the attackers often reference private investment rounds or bespoke DeFi tools. The difference lies in the prep work. Mass-market scams are fast and generic — contrary, “luxury” scams are slow, curated, and often involve weeks of social engineering.

Attackers invest months in building relationships with high-value targets. They’ll attend virtual events, contribute to discussions, and establish credibility before making their move. The ROI justifies this level of effort when a single successful attack can net millions.

This trend is part of broader market data showing that people aged 50-59 lost $164 million in Q1 2025 alone to investment scams, despite representing a smaller victim pool than younger demographics.

The sophistication extends beyond the approach, as these attackers often compromise legitimate contacts within a target’s network first and then use those trusted relationships as entry points.

The patience and resources required suggest these aren’t individual bad actors, but organized operations with substantial backing.

Technical Vulnerabilities and Human Error

CN: What are some of the less obvious but dangerous mistakes individuals or businesses make that put their funds at risk?

Gupta: One major issue is excessive platform trust. People assume that because a dApp looks slick or a Telegram bot has thousands of users, it must be safe. Another is poor key compartmentalization. Teams often store keys in shared environments like cloud folders or message threads. Businesses also overlook decentralized approval flows: if one person can sign large transactions, you’re just one social hack away from a breach.

The decentralized nature of crypto means there’s no customer service department to call when things go wrong. This finality demands a completely different security mindset than traditional finance, but many users haven’t adapted their behaviors accordingly.

CN: SIM-swap attacks remain a terrifyingly effective method. Can you break down how a SIM-swap can lead to a full asset drain?

Gupta: In a SIM-swap, attackers convince a telecom provider to transfer your number to a SIM they control. From there, they intercept 2FA codes, reset email passwords, and gain access to exchange accounts. Within minutes, they can drain wallets, liquidate NFTs, or even use saved cards to steal fiat. To protect against this, one should use hardware security keys, avoid SMS-based 2FA, and set up a separate device/email for financial operations that isn’t tied to public contact points.

The speed of a SIM-swap attack is what makes it so devastating in crypto. Unlike traditional finance, where there might be fraud detection systems or transaction delays, crypto moves at the speed of the blockchain, usually within minutes or even seconds.

Building Scam-Resistant Behaviors

CN: When looking at crypto scam victims, what’s more often the root cause: technical gaps or human error?

Gupta: It’s usually human error that opens the door and technical gaps widen it. Think of it as a chain: an emotional decision leads to a click, then poor architecture (like no withdrawal whitelist) lets funds leave instantly. Human behavior is the spark, and weak security design is the accelerant. The most effective scam prevention needs to address both: behavioral hygiene and technical barriers.

This is why education is emphasized alongside other technical solutions. You can build the most sophisticated security system, but if a user willingly provides their private keys because they trust a convincing impersonator, no technology can protect them.

CN: What tools should users look for to detect early signs of social engineering or potential scams?

Gupta: We recommend tools that analyze behavioral anomalies — for example, extensions that flag new domains mimicking existing dApps, or wallets that show risk scores on new token contracts. Also, always look for inconsistencies: slightly off URLs, urgency in language, or unexpected account activity. And most importantly: no tool replaces pause and verification. Slow is safe in crypto.

The crypto industry needs to develop better user experience patterns that naturally encourage verification without being overly cumbersome. The current state often forces users to choose between security and convenience, which is a losing proposition.

The Ultimate Defense Against Crypto Fraud

CN: If you could install one reflex in every crypto holder’s brain to make them scam-proof, what would it be?

Gupta: Assume every unsolicited message is a potential attack. That mental shift alone filters out 80% of threat vectors. If someone reaches out with urgency, secrecy, or flattery — stop. Your best defense is deliberate doubt.

The crypto space moves fast, but your money doesn’t have to. The few minutes you spend verifying a request could save you from losing everything you’ve worked to build in this space.

About Navin Gupta

Navin Gupta has been the CEO of Crystal since early 2024. He is a seasoned international executive with over 23 years of leadership experience in fintech and financial services. Prior to joining Crystal, Navin held key roles including Vice President at Citigroup, Head of Growth at HSBC, and Managing Director at Ripple.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Jiemian News, with the Stablecoin Ordinance officially taking effect on August 1st, Hong Kong has entered an era of stablecoin compliance, with
ERA
ERA$0.9352-9.43%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00609-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 19:07
XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

OPTO Miner , a blockchain cloud computing platform, recently completed a service upgrade, officially opening Dogecoin (DOGE) as a new settlement method. Users can now directly deposit and purchase computing power contracts using DOGE. The platform already supports XRP contracts, and this expansion allows users to flexibly choose between XRP and DOGE based on their holdings, making mining even more convenient and efficient. This update aims to further lower the barrier to entry, making the world of mining accessible to more people. Regardless of technical background, users simply register, deposit crypto assets, and select a contract to automatically activate cloud computing services. There’s no need to purchase equipment, worry about electricity costs, or manage maintenance. Daily earnings are automatically distributed according to the contract, and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, truly enabling users to participate in the growth of mainstream crypto assets with just a few clicks. Why choose XRP and DOGE to Launch Mining Services? XRP and DOGE each have their own unique advantages, which are also the core considerations for OPTO Miner to support them as payment methods. XRP, with its very fast arrival speed and low transfer costs, is particularly suitable for users who want to quickly start cloud computing contracts and avoid lengthy waiting processes. DOGE has strong liquidity, a low usage threshold, and an active community, making it more popular among beginners and users who prefer flexible configuration. By introducing these two mainstream crypto assets as payment options, OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for user participation but also makes the entire mining process more in line with users’ actual asset usage habits, creating a more relaxed, free, and diverse cloud mining experience. Core Highlight: Creating a Cloud Computing Power Mine That is Truly “For Everyone” Zero hardware threshold: No mining machine and maintenance required, cloud computing power is ready to use. XRP/DOGE direct deposit and mining: no exchange required, deposit and invest instantly, fast, and efficient. Mainstream currency settlement: supports settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT, etc. Daily income settlement: automatically distributed according to the contract, credited to the account in real time, and flexible withdrawal. The data is transparent and clear: the input and output are clear at a glance, and the entire operation process can be checked. Multiple protections for funds: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, and multi-layered security to ensure asset safety. Flexible Contract Options: Multiple hashrate options are available to suit different user needs. BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro) Investment: $100 (USD), Contract Term: 2 Days, Daily Return: $4, Expiration Return: $100 + $8 BTC (AVALON MINER A1326-109T) Investment: $500, Contract Term: 6 Days, Daily Return: $6.05, Expiration Return: $500 + $36.3 BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+) Investment: $1,000, Contract Term: 10 Days, Daily Return: $12.5, Expiration Return: $1,000 + $125 DOGE/LTC (Gold Shell Mini Dog 2) Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 20 Days, Daily Return: $41.1, Expiration Return: $3,000 + $822 Antminer S17 Pro Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 Days, Daily Return: $70, Maturity Return: $5,000 + $1,820 Avalon A1466 Investment Amount: $10,000, Contract Term: 37 Days, Daily Return: $156, Maturity Return: $10,000 + $5,772 Users can flexibly select a contract based on their budget and risk appetite . With a single click, the system automatically allocates hashrate resources and generates stable daily returns during the contract period. Only 4 Steps are Needed to Start the XRP and DOGE Holding Income Mode 1. Register an account Visit the official website optominer.com , complete the registration, and receive a $1.5 new user bonus. 2. Deposit XRP and DOGE In the account backend, select “XRP or DOGE Deposit”. The system will generate a unique wallet address, and users can transfer funds from exchanges or personal wallets. 3. Select a contract plan Browse the various hashrate plans offered by the platform, freely select the appropriate contract, and start mining immediately after confirming your investment. 4. Collect daily income During the contract operation, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to the user’s balance on a daily basis. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Redefine the Way to Participate in Cloud Computing with the Concept of “Mobile First” An OPTO Miner spokesperson stated, “We want every crypto user, regardless of technical background, to be able to manage their mining income as easily as using a banking app. For this reason, we adhere to a ‘mobile-first’ product philosophy, striving to make the complex cloud mining experience simple and accessible.” He further explained that XRP is an ideal way to start cloud computing contracts because of its fast transfer speed and low fees, while DOGE has an active community base and a low entry threshold, making it more popular among novice users and flexible investors. With the continued expansion of XRP in cross-border clearing and payment systems, and the widespread application of DOGE in retail payments and community culture, OPTO Miner, by supporting these two mainstream currencies, is providing global users with a more convenient, transparent, and low-threshold path to participate in cloud computing power. It also marks that mining methods are moving from the traditional hardware era to a more lightweight and inclusive “mobile era.” APP Download
Core DAO
CORE$0.4687-3.42%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004894-5.42%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000026-16.12%
RWAX
APP$0.003884+1.48%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0807-3.06%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:00
When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

After a round of sharp rises, the price of Bitcoin began to fluctuate steadily. The sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin only occurred in very few favorable cases, and most of the time it fluctuated at one price. In the face of a volatile market, the professional cloud mining platform LET Mining provides a new solution – let Bitcoin “work” for you every day and earn a stable daily income. No matter how the market fluctuates, LET Mining’s cloud mining strategy allows BTC holders to jump out of the price game and realize the real appreciation of digital assets. How does LET Mining Deal with the Risks Brought by Bitcoin Fluctuations? Let Users Obtain Stable Returns? Unlike coin price-related investments, the LET Mining platform uses the US dollar as the base currency. The funds invested by users are converted into US dollars according to the real-time exchange rate, and when withdrawing funds, they are converted into BTC according to the real-time exchange rate. Even if the market price fluctuates, users can receive a fixed US dollar reward every day, effectively reducing the risk of holding coins due to drastic changes in market sentiment. In other words, LET Mining turns Bitcoin from a “price speculation product” to a “stable source of income”, which is exactly the safety anchor that investors are looking for in an uncertain market. How to Participate? Only 4 Steps: 1. Register an account: Visit the LET Mining official website (https://letmining.com/) , register an account for free, and you can receive a new user experience money. 2. Digital asset recharge: The system generates a personal, exclusive wallet address, supporting BTC , XRP , and USDC transfers. 3. Choose a mining contract: freely choose the appropriate income plan, investment amount, and cycle. Experience contract: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4, expiration income: $100 + $8 BTC classic computing power: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $30 DOGE classic hash power: investment amount: $3,100, contract period: 22 days, daily income of $44.64, expiration income: $3,100 + $982.08 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 31 days, daily income of $79.04, expiration income: $5,200 + $2,450.24 BTC advanced computing power: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 43 days, daily income of $174, expiration income: $10,000 + $7,482 Click here to view more high-yield contract details . 4. Daily income: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically distributes income every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time. Why is Investing in LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts Better than Holding BTC? For example, if a user holds a BTC, when the price of BTC rises by $5,000, if the user sells BTC, he can make an extra profit of $5,000, but there will be no subsequent profit. If you use this BTC to invest in a $120,000 contract in LET Mining, you can earn $2,856 a day. Why is the Income of LET Mining Cloud Computing Power Contracts So High? Users can get fixed income by purchasing cloud computing power contracts, and the platform’s income comes from block rewards and the platform’s optimized computing power allocation mechanism. When a large number of mining machines are running every day, a large number of 3.125 Bitcoin block rewards will be randomly generated. Owning Bitcoin is Important, But What is More Important is to “Make It Valuable” Whether it is a bull market surge or a bear market shock, LET Mining always provides users with a stable, safe, and sustainable income outlet, making BTC no longer just a number, but an asset that can bring you cash flow every day. Join LET Mining now and let your digital assets create value for you every day.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018065-3.18%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0807-3.06%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00609-0.22%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1838+7.80%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105+2.88%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:09

Trending News

More

Hong Kong's stablecoins enter the compliance era: competition for licenses and exploration of scenarios

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

When the Price of Bitcoin Fluctuates, How Does LET Mining Allow Users to Obtain Stable Returns?

Fundamental Global establishes FG CVR Trust and changes its name to FG Nexus

Caixin: Hong Kong may narrow the scope of its first batch of stablecoin licenses to three or four