ZachXBT Unmasks $4M Coinbase Crypto Scam – Victims’ Wallets Emptied, Funds Gambled Away

Coinbase customers watched helplessly as a New York con artist, unmasked by blockchain sleuth ZachXBT, siphoned more than $4 million from their wallets and gambled it away.
A June 23 X thread from ZachXBT revealed a phone-based support scam that preyed on basic human trust, spotlighting a wider surge in crypto phishing schemes. The tale of Christian Nieves, a flashy social-media braggart turned alleged thief, raises urgent questions about exchange security, law enforcement reach, and user vigilance.
Posing as calm, professional “Coinbase Support” representatives, Christian Nieves and his small New York call-center team allegedly cold-called customers with an urgent warning: their accounts faced “suspicious activity” and required immediate safeguarding.
The fraudsters then directed targets to create a supposedly secure wallet built on seed phrases the scammers themselves supplied while walking them through the process on Discord or by phone. Because funds moved at the user’s instruction, Coinbase’s automated defenses logged each transfer as legitimate, giving the criminals a window to empty every wallet they touched.
The operation thrived by exploiting a gray zone between platform security and personal vigilance. Coinbase’s backend systems remained uncompromised, yet the absence of real-time behavioral checks on large, user-initiated transfers left an opening big enough for the scammers to do their work.
ZachXBT’s blockchain analysis later stitched together the scams’ on-chain footprints, revealing how the attackers laundered victim assets once they left Coinbase’s ecosystem.
By mapping each hop the stolen crypto took, from freshly drained wallets to offshore betting sites, ZachXBT exposed the human weaknesses cybercrooks prize, setting the stage for the crackdown that followed.
Investigators didn’t need a sophisticated traceback to uncover the human face behind the Coinbase phishing scam. On-chain footprints allegedly led directly to Christian Nieves, a New York resident who operated online as “Daytwo” and “PawsOnHips.”
Unlike most cybercriminals, Nieves didn’t hide—he broadcast. Luxury-brand selfies, open-mic Discord chats, and even video calls during the scam gave blockchain sleuth ZachXBT a trove of breadcrumbs that linked real-world vanity to digital theft.
Once Nieves allegedly gained control of each hijacked wallet, the money moved fast. Deposits funneled into a Roobet casino account bearing the same “pawsonhips” handle, where—according to blockchain tracers—nearly the entire $4 million haul was gambled away.
Details:
By pinning a real name to flamboyant aliases and a Roobet bankroll, ZachXBT turned what began as a low-friction phishing scam into a case study in self-inflicted exposure—one that now places Nieves squarely in the crosshairs of law enforcement.
Coinbase’s risk and security teams rolled out layered countermeasures intended to choke off future phishing scams while reassuring shaken customers. Among the steps:
Whether those reforms can staunch a phishing scam wave that has already siphoned hundreds of millions is still unclear. However, the heightened focus on transparent cybersecurity protocols—and on holding exchanges accountable alongside users—indicates a new phase in the fight against social engineering in crypto.
A single phone call was all it took for Christian Nieves to vaporize millions, yet the fallout stretches far beyond 30 unlucky Coinbase users. His brazen phishing scam, laid bare by ZachXBT’s on-chain detective work, spotlights an uncomfortable truth: the riskiest vulnerability in cryptocurrency isn’t faulty code—it’s human trust.
Every voice that urges you to “secure” your wallet, every spoofed support number, is a reminder that cybersecurity relies on skepticism as much as software. Exchange-level reforms suggest the sector is finally treating social engineering as a systemic threat, not a customer blunder. Still, no amount of backend fortification can protect assets once a seed phrase slips out in a moment of panic.
The lasting lesson from the Coinbase, ZachXBT crypto scam isn’t merely to guard credentials; it’s to recognize that in a decentralized sector, you alone stand between your holdings and the next persuasive imposter.
The question, then, is whether the community will treat that responsibility as seriously as clever criminals already do.