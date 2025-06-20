Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0,15511 -10,78% NOW $0,00798 +5,27% POPCAT $0,2936 -2,65% TOKEN $0,01477 -5,01%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.